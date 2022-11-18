There are some brand new evolution methods in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, with a handful of new Pokémon that utilise them.

One of them is Rellor, a dung beetle Pokémon, who can evolve into Rabsca. Here's how you get your little beetle to transform into this powerful Bug/Psychic-type.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - How To Get Rabsca

Where to find Rellor

Rellor are located in only one part of Paldea — the Asado Desert. However, they're pretty easy to find. We found more on the west side of the desert, not too far from where you fight the Quaking Earth Titan.

There are also some in the north part of the desert, close to the exit which leads towards Porto Marinada. You shouldn't have any problems catching one, and then you can get to work with this mud-rolling bug!

How to evolve Rellor

Evolving Rellor isn't a simple case of just levelling the Pokémon up — you'll have to get some hard exercise in if you want to get your dung beetle to turn into a psychic master.

Rellor evolves into Rabsca after walking for 1000 steps in the overworld using the Let's Go feature. The game doesn't tell you how many steps you've taken, you'll just have to take a rough guess.

If you're wandering the world and using Rellor as you progress through the story (or explore the world), make sure you let it walk around all the time by putting it in the front position of your team and pressing the 'R' button.

Then, you need to level your Rellor up — either in battle or by using candies — for it to evolve!

Will Rabsca become a part of your Pokémon team? Let us know if you found this walkthrough helpful, and find out where you can find more Pokémon, battles, items, and more, by checking out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough guides