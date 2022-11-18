Pawmi is one of the cutest Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet and is the Paldea region's Pikachu-like.

However, unlike most other Pikachu copycats, Pawmi has not one, but two evolutions, and how you get the last form is a little unique.

Here's how to get Pawmot, the final evolution in the Pawmi line.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - How To Get Pawmot

Where to find Pawmi

Pawmi is an uncommon Pokémon in the first few areas of the Paldea region, but you shouldn't have any trouble finding one

We caught our Pawmi as early as Poco Path, though it's also available in South Province (Area One) and (Area Three).

How to evolve Pawmi into Pawmo

Getting Pawmi to evolve into Pawmo is as easy as they come — simply level up your little orange creature to level 16 and you'll have your own Pawmo!

You can also catch Pawmo in the wild — almost everywhere! Pawmi sometimes gather around it too, so it's a great way to find a shiny version if you're looking.

How to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot

Pawmot, however, is a little bit different. To evolve Pawmo, you need to first walk 1000 steps with the Mouse Pokémon out using the Let's Go feature. To do this, press 'R' and walk alongside it out in the fields, or towns.

There's no in-game pedometer, so you'll have to guess as to when you think you've hit the 1k mark. You'll know you've hit the step count when you level up Pawmo and it evolves into Pawmot!

A mouse that gets bigger and fluffier? And it's an Electric/Fighting-type? That certainly has us interested. Let us know if you found this walkthrough helpful, and find out where you can find more Pokémon, battles, items, and more, by checking out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough guides.