One of the new features in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is that there are certain Pokémon who will only level up once you've walked 1,000 steps with them. That doesn't sound too bad, does it? Unfortunately, it's worse than it seems, because it requires having that Pokémon out of its ball, and walking around with it... and our Pokémon have a tendency to either stop moving completely, or jumping back into their ball whenever they feel like it. It's a nightmare.
But smart Pokémon players are here to save the day, because it turns out that all you need to do is just hop on top of a Pokémon Center's roof, and your Pokémon will run around like headless Torchics trying to catch up to you.
We tried it out on top of the Los Platos Poké Center, and it worked just fine, but you may have to experiment to find one that you can reach. However, we weren't able to confirm how long it took, because we just let Pawmo run around for a while as we worked. It's longer than 10 minutes... we think.
Here's proof:
Other, more involved tricks include running around the circumference of a tower, or just the old-fashioned method of running up and down a long stretch of road, but there's no guarantee with those methods that your Pokémon won't get stuck somewhere stupid and give up.
Is it a little cruel? No more cruel than making Pokémon fight, right? Not for some players:
Personally I just ran around a tree over and over while reading a book to get my 1,000 steps
Well, as someone who's taking their time and still has Pawmi, I'll keep this tip in mind once it evolves.
Nice, I wonder how much time it takes for them to reach 1000 steps
This would honestly be a cute evolution method, IF they didn't programmed it like a classic escort mission.
Walk and the pkmn will run faster than you and keep jittering back and forth, run and it will keep be sent back in the poké ball every 15 seconds cause they can't keep up.
Really wanted to evolve my Pawmo by exploring around with them, but eventually gave up and just ran laps around a pkmn center (I bet the nurse thought I was crazy or something).
I just walked around in a small circle for a minute or two done, it was pretty easy and painless.
I mean running in a circle for a bit works as well but sure
Some of these new evolution methods are genuinely dumb. And not "cute dumb", just "dumb for the sake of being quirky".
I swear I showed my Pawmo the world and they still wouldn't evolve. Eventually managed it while in the desert looking for Great Tusk but geez louise this evolution method is rough.
That being said however, whilst I was doing the same to evolve my Bramblin, I found 2 full odds shinies in Drifloon and Mudbray within 4 minutes of each other so maybe it's not all bad.
@Fizza how do you get that lucky?!
@Greatluigi
Craziest thing was only a few hours earlier, I found a full odds shiny Paldean Wooper as well!
Running in circles for 3 minutes worked for me, it’s actually one of the easiest evolution methods imo lol.
This is a clear sign that the mechanic of having to "walk" a pokemon to evolve it is a bad one, it only works with the one or two people that discover it by accident and then that's it, it's become a chore for everyone else because the "surprise" (of being friendly to your pokemon ending in it evolving, just cause you spent time with it expecting nothing in return) is ruined.
Mine evolved with no problem? Like maybe a level or two after it evolved into Pawmo. Didn't realise this was an issue for most people.
It was actually very useful to have a fully evolved Pokemon so early in the game.
I stopped using Pawmo due to this evolution technique, wish there was another option for those that quickly get bored or have short attention problems, like use a Thunderstone for example.
Here's another tip for y'all... You can literally just walk from one end of the area in front of the academy to the other for this.
I did that for all three walk evolutions and it worked perfectly each and every time.
