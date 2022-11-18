There are plenty of new Ghost-type Pokémon in the Paldea region, but one of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's most-intriguing new additions is Gimmighoul.

Revealed just a few weeks before the game's release via a teaser and a collaboration with Pokémon GO, Gimmighoul comes in two forms — Chest Form and Roaming Form. However, it also has an evolution, and it'll take some work to get if you want to see your spooky chest friend evolve.

Here's how to get Gimmighoul's evolution, Gholdengo.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - How To Get Gholdengo

How to catch Gimmighoul

Gimmighoul is encountered in a slightly different way in the wild compared to other Pokémon.

Instead of wandering around the fields without a care in the world, Gimmighoul can be found hidden in chests throughout the Paldea region. They are usually found in ruins and at the top of the various watchtowers scattered throughout the region.

Once you find a chest, walk up to it and interact with it to start a battle. You can then catch it!

How to evolve Gimmighoul

Once you have a Gimmighoul, you'll want to know how to evolve it sooner rather than later, because it involves a lot of collecting.

You'll need to collect 999 Gimmighoul Coins to evolve your Coin Chest Pokémon. Once you have 999 Coins, level up your Gimmighoul and you'll get Gholdengo!

Can you catch Wandering Form Gimmighoul in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?

No, you can't, sadly!

If you spot a Wandering Form Gimmighoul in the wild, you can interact with it to get some Gimmighoul Coins, but you can't catch one for your Pokédex.

So a ghostly chest dweller turns into a golden snowboarder? That's okay with us! Let us know if you found this walkthrough helpful, and find out where you can find more Pokémon, battles, items, and more, by checking out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough guides.