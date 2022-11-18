Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have given some much-needed love to a few older Pokémon, one of which is Girafarig.

This palindromic giraffe has been crying out for an evolution ever since its introduction in Generation 2. And now it's got one, and The Pokémon Company wanted to shout about it too as we've all seen it in the run-up to the game's release — Farigiraf.

We're here to tell you how to get this brand new giraffe evolution. Read on...

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - How To Get Farigiraf

Where to find Girafarig

Girafarig isn't a hugely common Pokémon in Paldea. In fact, it's only available in one section of the map — in West Province (Area Two), just north of the Asado Desert and near Porto Marinada.

However, they're common here, and you'll see them immediately after emerging from the desert. Catch one, and you'll be on your way to getting the bigger, better version.

How to evolve Girafarig

Next, you need to get raising your Girafarig to get your powerful Psychic/Normal type Farigiraf! It's relatively easy and involves levelling your Pokémon until it knows a certain move.

At level 32, Girafarig will have the option to learn the move 'Twin Beam'. Teach it to the giraffe, and then the next time you use it, it'll evolve into Farigiraf!

If you told Girafarig not to bother with the move by accident, don't worry! You can head into the menu and get it to remember Twin Beam. Then it'll evolve just like normal.

Can you catch Farigiraf?

If you're lazy or you want multiple Farigirafs without the hassle of breeding, levelling, catching, and evolving many Girafarigs, you can actually catch Farigiraf in the wild right at the end of the game,

The only place we've been able to find wild Farigiraf is in the game's final area — Area Zero. You won't go there until you begin The Way Home path, which unlocks after you've beaten all three story paths.

Farigiraf can be found in the outside areas of Area Zero, often surrounded by Grafarig.

And that's how you get a brand new giraffe friend! Let us know if you found this walkthrough helpful, and find out where you can find more Pokémon, battles, items, and more, by checking out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough guides.