Pokémon Pokopia puts heavy emphasis on Kanto in a number of ways, and one of the biggest, most-iconic 'mons from the region makes their appearance: Mewtwo.

You'll cross paths with Mewtwo during the main story, but you can get them to live in whatever town you want, too.

In this guide, you'll find out how to get Mewtwo to befriend you in Pokémon Pokopia, and where to find this Legendary.

How To Get Mewtwo in Pokémon Pokopia

You'll actually meet Mewtwo at the end of the Sparkling Skylands storyline — and they'll register in your Pokédex — but you can actually befriend no. 150 if you know what you're doing.

You can't do it immediately, though. You'll need to find Mewtwo all over again before you can claim to be the Genetic Pokémon's friend, and it involves visiting some Dream Islands.

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Mewtwo Location

Mewtwo has a chance to spawn on the Sky Dream Island, which you need the Dragonite Doll for.

Like another set of Legendary Pokémon (don't click on the link if you don't want to know which others are available), you want to head straight for the central part of the Dream Island, where the mountain and rocks start to build up.

You should see two entrances that lead in inside the centre of the island. Follow the path down. You'll know if Mewtwo is here because you'll come across a Steel-plated section, which looks like a cage.

Eat a Hamburger Steak and bust inside with Rock Smash, and you'll spot Mewtwo. Speak to them, and they'll join you.

You can then take them back to any Town and place them in any habitat!

Even the artificial 'mon wants to see the humans return — and they're much friendlier than they are in the movie! Phew. For other Legendary friends, or guides on finding materials and other tips, check out our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub.