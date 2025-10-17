The Z-A Royale is crucial to making it through Pokémon Legends: Z-A's story. Battling against trainer after trainer, competing for clean victories in order to get your Challenge Ticker, you'll want to know the best way to get those points.

This is your best guide to getting Royale Points in the Z-A Royale; we'll tell you what you need to focus on, how to prioritise Bonus Cards and opponents, and how to run away the best (and safest) way!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

How to get Z-A Royale Points fast in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

You'll need Points in order to get your Challenge Ticket, which is what allows you to tackle the next Promotion Battle.

Every Promotion Battle requires a higher number of points than the last one, and with every rank you gain, the enemies get tougher — but the rewards get higher.

These tips will be handy throughout your whole time going through the Z-A Royale, which is also a great place to make some money, so make a note and get planning.

Fight as many trainers as possible

Here's an easy one for you — fight every trainer you can on any given night. Search the rooftops, the alleyways, destroy some rocks, climb some ladders. Trainers are everywhere, and they'll keep coming back the more you keep defeating in a single night.

Not only will you get points for simply defeating trainers, but the more you take down, the higher your end-of-night multiplier will be. Amazing for building up money. So, see a trainer? Take them on.

Sneak up on trainers

This won't get you more points, necessarily, but it is something that will help you get through the trainers in the Battle Zone much quicker.

If it's possible, you really want to sneak up and unleash back attack on the opposing Pokémon. Not only will this give you a free move, but it also does extra damage and, if super-effective, will probably wipe that Trainer's first 'mon out.

There are also Bonus Card incentives that focus on sneaking up on players; these are some of the easiest to exploit and often have solid medal and point rewards tied to them.

Prioritise Bonus Cards

Bonus Cards are absolutely the quickest way of rising the ranks fast, because they'll set mini challenges for you that you need to fulfill a certain number of times that reward you with extra points and medals.

But, while it's tempting to get all of these, you should only pick up cards you 100% know you can complete. Don't pick a card that rewards you for using Fighting-type moves if you don't have a strong Fighting-type Pokémon or move.

You can preview every card you pick up, so make sure you assess what your team can and can't do before picking the card. You can carry up to three at a time, too, so no need to be super picky, just focus on the skills you have and you'll be fine!

At higher rankings, you'll start to get Bonus Cards with high point rewards in the five-figure range. You should absolutely focus on fulfilling these — which often require you to use Mega Evolutions, Plus Moves, or sneak up on up to 10 trainers.

Focus on defeating trainers stronger than you

In higher rankings, you'll start seeing trainers who are a rank above you — so, if you're D rank, for example, you'll often spot a trainer who is C rank.

They're probably more powerful than you, but you should beat them anyway. You'll get more rewards for defeating them in battle. Mega Evolutions and Plus Moves will make this much easier, and in fact, they might even utilise their own Megas. So go all out for these.

Oh, and of course there are Bonus Cards that encourage you do this. Pair them with these battles and you'll get tons of points.

If you're struggling, run - but not that way

You have the option to give up any fight during your time in the Battle Zone, but you should never do this. If you select this option, you'll lose some of your points and medals. Easy enough to get back, but really not worth it.

Instead, you can simply just... walk away. Press down, put your 'mon back in its ball, and walk away from the battle. They might follow you for a little bit, but eventually you'll leave the fight no worse off, and with all your points in tact.

Outside of battles, you can also leave the Battle Zone at any point either by exiting via a gate or by fast travelling out of there. You won't lose anything by doing this, and you can come back to the Zone at any point during the night.

if you don't return, then that Battle Zone will close and you'll get all your rewards as per normal, ready to come back stronger the next night.

That should help you reach each Promotion Match nice and fast! There's more to the game than battling of course, so have a look at our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub for more tips on everything else the game has to offer.