When lots of Pokémon return for a new game or a piece of DLC, you can be that some of the more unusual evolution methods have changed. That's sort of the case with Galarian Yamask in the Mega Dimension DLC, a regional variant that got a new evolution back in Generation 8.

This kind of Yamask has a very strange method that you'd have no idea about unless you looked it up; well, that's what we're here for. This guide covers how to evolve your Galarian Yamask into a Runerigus in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Mega Dimension - How to Evolve Galarian Yamask

Galarian Yamask made its debut in Pokémon Sword & Shield back in 2019, which turns Yamask from a Ghost-type to a Ground/Ghost-type.

It also had one of the strangest evolutions methods at the time, which has stayed in-tact in the DLC with a slight difference.

Where to catch Galarian Yamask

Galarian Yamask can be found in a random 3* Rank Hyperspace. You may need to reset these a few times before you find it, so if none of your Hyperspace portals have a Galarian Yamask displayed, rest on a bench until daytime/nightfall to refresh the portals.

Once you've found a portal, dive in with a good 3* donut and catch one. It should be pretty straightforward.

How to evolve Galarian Yamask into Runerigus

Okay, could you figure this one out on your own? To evolve Galarian Yamask, it needs to take at least 49 points of damage (without fainting) before it can evolve. You'll probably want to make sure Yamask is over level 30 so it has enough HP.

The lower the health, the better, so get it into the red if you can. Then, you want to head to a specific bridge in Lumiose City, in-between Wild Zone 11 and Wild Zone 17 (as shown on the map above

Head to the bridge and then, with Galarian Yamask in your party, stand underneath it. Head into the menu and it should be ready to evolve.

