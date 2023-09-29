@johnvboy

You shouldn't be grateful for free online, as that should be the absolute norm. By your logic pretty much every gaming company aside from Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft would be saints, since you can play their games online without having to pay a monthly fee. They all could charge you for that after all.

Thank you EA for letting me play FIFA without having to constantly pay you money for the priviledge of using your infrastructure.

You may now say that it is different, but it really isn't. Both Nintendo and EA have to provide very similar things for us to be able to play their games online.

This is also where your argument falls flat about how PC is a different eco system. The problem being that there is just no relevant difference.

Servers and services are still being provided just the same as they could be provided by Nintendo, just on one side they are free and on the other they are not.

The main difference being that a console manufacturer has total control over their own plattform. No one has that kind of control over the PC.

But this is especially why we should not let these companies do whatever they want. If we just take every price increase like it is normal, then they will just continue to increase prices. Not because they have to, but simply because they know they can get away with that.

This is simply the power the consumer has over the industry. The consumer is, dare I say "entitled", to say 'no' and not buy their product. Letting the company know what they think is also useful in the hopes that it never comes to this.

Furthermore, if we follow your logic through, you would still be grateful even if Nintendo charged 1000$ per year, as long as Sony and Microsoft charge 2000$.

I have no idea why we are talking about this while adressing my previous points though, as this is completely beside the point I was trying to make.

I am not angry at Nintendo, even if I do think that they shouldn't charge for online. The price is low enough for me to still look past that. I pay for Nintendo online right now and I do not have a huge problem doing that.

If Nintendo were to increase the prices right now during the generation I would be angry, as I bought games under the assumption that the online price is what it is. Me having to suddenly pay more or lose access to important parts of said games would be very consumer unfriendly, but they are not doing that, so it is fine.

What I actually have a problem with is how some fans want Nintendo to increase the price (under the condition of getting more features).

For a consumer, that is a very foolish thing to do, especially considering there would be far better option than this.

It is also very selfish as these people do not care about what others think. They basically say "I don't care if everyone has to pay more money, as long as I get what I want".