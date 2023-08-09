Nintendo first added 'Missions' and 'Rewards' to its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service in April 2022.
These elements can be accessed by navigating to the NSO icon on your Switch home screen, then selecting the 'Missions & Rewards' section. Here, you'll find a list of available missions, which are related to (as Nintendo puts it) "things you’re probably already doing with your Nintendo Switch Online membership, like playing online or trying out the library of classic games."
Nintendo Switch Online Missions & Rewards
So, what do you get for taking part in these missions? Platinum Points, that's what. These can be redeemed for items in the My Nintendo Store as usual, but also "new member-exclusive icon elements you can collect and put together to create a new user icon."
Nintendo Switch Online Missions & Rewards: August 2023
Each month will have a different theme and icon elements will be refreshed each and every week.
Check your Switch for this week's missions. Here are this week/month's rewards:
Nintendo Switch Online Missions & Rewards: How To Earn Platinum Points
It's easy. As explained above, you simply navigate to the Missions & Rewards section of the NSO app on your Switch console and look at the currently-available Missions. Complete these and you'll earn Platinum Points.
Be aware that the time between completing a mission and the points showing in your account can sometimes be quite large, especially at busy times. If your points don't show right away, check back later.
Remember, there are also chances to earn Platinum Points via your My Nintendo account, too.
Nintendo Switch Online Missions & Rewards: How To Unlock Icon Elements
What are icon elements, you ask? These are frames, characters and background elements that you can use to customise your user icon on your Switch console. This is the icon that people see when you're online, too, so there's a motivation to make yours as unique as possible.
Once you've got enough Platinum Points saved, simply select the icon element you want and purchase it. Note that in order to change your 'reward' icon elements, you'll need to be in the NSO online app. You cannot customise reward elements in the standard Switch UI.
Previously available Nintendo Switch Online Missions & Rewards
2023 Rewards
- August 2023 - Animal Crossing (August birthdays), Pikmin 4, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
- July 2023 - Animal Crossing (July birthdays), Pikmin 4, Splatoon 3
- June 2023 - Animal Crossing (June birthdays), Xenoblade Chronicles Series, Pikmin, Fire Emblem Engage
- May 2023 - Animal Crossing (May birthdays), Super Mario 3D World, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Xenoblade Chronicles series
- April 2023 - Animal Crossing (April birthdays), Splatoon 3, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- March 2023 - Animal Crossing (March birthdays), Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Metroid Prime Remastered, Splatoon 3
- February 2023 - Animal Crossing (February birthdays), Nintendo Switch Sports, Fire Emblem Engage, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
- January 2023 - Animal Crossing (January birthdays), Nintendo Switch Sports, N64 themes, Fire Emblem Engage
2022 Rewards
- December 2022 - Animal Crossing (December birthdays), Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, Splatoon 3
- November 2022 - Animal Crossing (November birthdays), Super Mario Odyssey, N64 themes, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
- October 2022 - Animal Crossing (October birthdays) Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- September 2022 - Animal Crossing (September birthdays), NES themes, Kirby's Dream Buffet, Splatoon 3
- August 2022 - Animal Crossing (August birthdays), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- July 2022 - Animal Crossing (July birthdays), Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby
- June 2022 - Animal Crossing (June birthdays), Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- May 2022 - Animal Crossing (May birthdays), Kirby, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- April 2022 - Super Mario Odyssey, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (April birthdays), Splatoon, Kirby
[source nintendo.com]
