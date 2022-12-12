Epic Games is facing a class-action lawsuit from parents who claim that the team knowingly developed Fortnite to be highly addictive (thanks, TechRadar).
Concern over the game's level of addiction have been a hot topic of conversation for a good few years now. The lawsuit was first opened up back in 2019, with lawyers claiming that Epic Games hired psychologists to assist in making the title as addictive as possible and provided players with no warnings of these effects. The case has been under review ever since and has now been deemed worthy of approval.
Claims of the game's "very, very addictive" design come from two parents who have become increasingly concerned about the online shooter's effect on their children - one of whom has reportedly racked up 7,700 hours in the game over the past two years.
This being the case, an Epic Games spokesperson, Natalie Munoz, has stated that the company "plans to fight this in court," citing its efforts that have made to offer "industry-leading" parental controls and screen time reports in the past.
While the claims made against the studio blame the game's design for the players' lack of sleep and nutrition amongst other things, Munoz has stated that the "the case is meritless" and Epic apparently has the information to prove it.
The official starting date for the case is yet to be set, but we imagine that the studio will want to get the matter solved sooner rather than later.
Imagine being the kid who's mom does this though
" one of whom has reportedly racked up 7,700 hours in the game over the past two years."
"BLAME THE GAME!"
Bad parents being bad parents.
You know what my parents did when I spent too much time playing games as a kid? Unplugged the TV and hid the cable. It ain't hard.
All about the money! But they´ll never win!
It's quite sad that this is being taken that seriously that there is going to be a court case, very sad.
I didn't the find the game addictive at all
Ok seriously do parents no longer parent? Restrict access and buy the child a book. That’s what my folks did. I was allowed an hour a day except weekends and no M rated games. I adhered to that until I was 18 (aside from one time I was loaned blood omen 2 by a classmate when I was 17). My parents however intentionally cultivated a love of reading and playing outside so I wouldn’t want to game so much. And it worked. I know that some people are more vulnerable to addictive behavior but it is the parents job to be vigilant and how is a payday from Epic gonna help them monitor their kids better?
@Olliemar28 My parents took the plug off my spectrum, but that didn't stop me as I just shoved the wires in the socket instead.
Can't see these parents winning this, end of the day you're the parents so take control as its not Epic's fault you can't control your kids.
Can I do the same for Cracktorio, sorry I mean Factorio?
Saul will see you now
Seriously though if it was possible to sue on this basis casinos would have been shut down a long time ago.
If you don’t want your kids to play fortnite don’t let them you have the power to stop them
