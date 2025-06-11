Mario Kart World's Central region is home to some series regular courses — Choco Mountain, Moo Moo Meadows — as well as the brand new Peach Stadium. Plus, there are tons of P Switches to get here, too. It's a sprawling spread of flowers and fields.

In this P Switch guide, we'll be covering all of the blue buttons you'll find in the grassy meadows that cover the centre of the map. You'll find a detailed map for each circuit and its surrounding area below, followed by a list of P Switches, their challenges, and where precisely you'll find them.

If you're looking for P Switches in other regions, check out our full P Switch locations hub guide.

Note: We're in the progress of getting all P Switches in the various areas, including the Central Region, which means we'll be updating this guide frequently in the coming days. As such, this guide is a work-in-progress.

Central Region P Switch Map

This map of the Central Region logs every P Switch we've found so far in the large grassy area around Choco Mountain, Moo Moo Meadows and Peach Stadium. If you're looking for Toad's Factory Switches, you'll find those in the Volcanic region guide (which is coming soon!).

Each P Switch is numbered and matches the number in the list below. As with the other P Switch guides, the map and list below is a work-in-progress and we'll be updating everything as we get more Switches

All Central Region P Switches

Central Switch 1

Mission: "Take to the skies high above Peach Stadium!"

Location: Centre of Peach Stadium, under the raised track in the castle



Central Switch 2

Mission: "Note the shortcut through the stadium's garden!"

Location: Northeast of Peach Stadium, next to a courtyard wall



Central Switch 3

Mission: "Trick your way to the top of the gate!"

Location: Front of the stadium, left of the entrance

Central Switch 4

Mission: "Race through the figure-eight time trial!"

Location: South of the stadium, on the rock to the right of the entrance

Central Switch 5

Mission: "Clear the lake! Don't become fish food!"

Location: North of the stadium, under a cover near the roundabout

Central Switch 6

Mission: "Grab blue coins among the Para-Biddybugs!"

Location: Northwest of the stadium, in a stripy field

Central Switch 7

Mission: "Collect blue coins along a scenic back route!"

Location: East of the stadium on a grassy verge, right of the entrance track

Central Switch 8

Mission: "Use a delicate touch to reach the Goal Pole!"

Location: On the left land curve, south of Peach Stadium

Central Switch 9

Mission: "Play some tunes while gathering blue coins!"

Location: West of the stadium, next to a mushroom-shaped house

Central Switch 10

Mission: "Crash through the Hermity Cone hideouts!"

Location: On a rock surrounded by cones in the region's southwestern grassy plain



Central Switch 11

Mission: "Take a somewhat-leisurely path to the goal!"

Location: Head northwest from the mountain that houses P Switch 10 and you'll quickly stumble across this one

Central Switch 12

Mission: "Catch the express train to the city!"

Location: On a southwestern rock, near a field of Sidesteppers

Central Switch 13

Mission: "Shine bright with Super Star power!"

Location: Next to the train tracks, south of Choco Mountain

Central Switch 14

Mission: "Race around a tribute to Choco Island 1!"

Location: On the southeastern road into Choco Mountain

Central Switch 15

Mission: "Watch out for falling chocolate! And rocks!"

Location: In the mud at the bottom of Choco Mountain's big northern ascent

Central Switch 16

Mission: "Dash, dash, dash through the thick chocolate!"

Location: On a bend on the northern road out of Choco Mountain

Central Switch 17

Mission: "Race along a risky shortcut!"

Location: On the northern road into Choco Mountain, near the Toad campsite

Central Switch 18

Mission: "Take an off-road route to Choco Mountain!"

Location: Continue north from P Switch 16, you'll find this one on a dirt track straight ahead

Central Switch 19

Mission: "Show everyone the slopes aren't off limits!"

Location: Off a winding road near the northernmost Choco mountain range

Central Switch 20

Mission: "Chase whoever is tearing up the yard!"

Location: Near some hay bales, west of Moo Moo Meadows

Central Switch 21

Mission: "Hop over the meadows and launch to the goal!"

Location: On some raised grass, inside a northern Moo Moo Meadow bend

Central Switch 22

Mission: "Mooove through the herd of cows!"

Location: Next to a Yoshi van near Moo Moo Meadows' central barn

Central Switch 23

Mission: "Trust that there's a blue-coin reason for the pipe!"

Location: In the Moo Moo Meadows barn, between some hay bales

Central Switch 24

Mission: "Hit the ramps and reach the goal!"

Location: In the top point of the star-shaped lake

Tip: Touching the water is an insta-fail in this one, so make sure to trick boost off every ramp

Central Switch 25

Mission: "Tear up the mountain pass before time runs out!"

Location: Across the bridge to the east of Moo Moo Meadows

Central Switch 26

Mission: "SEARCH FIELDS. ABDUCT BLUE COINS."

Location: In a stripy field north of Moo Moo Meadows

Tip: Hold 'ZR' to use the UFO's tractor beam

Central Switch 27

Mission: "To the air! To the water!"

Location: Northeast of Moo Moo Meadows, on the riverbank next to a bridge

Central Switch 28

Mission: "Dash up the river and reach the goal!"

Location: Where the river meets the star-shaped lake

We still have plenty to explore in the Central region, so we'll be adding more P Switches to this guide as we find them!

If you're looking for other regions or courses, have a look at our P Switch hub, or you can head over to our full Mario Kart World guide hub for characters, costumes, and all sorts of other secrets.