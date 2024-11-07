Now, you may think this is a small thing, but unlocking faster travel aboard Shipshape is an absolute game-changer.

Getting around the ocean map can be a very slow affair early on in Mario & Luigi: Brothership, so it's best to get fast sailing sorted ASAP.

Let's take a look at exactly when you'll gain access to quicker sailing speeds.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership: How To Unlock Faster Sailing

In order to get Toad working as hard as possible at cranking the speed on Shipshape, we need to complete Florall Island.

Once that's done, return to Shipshape and you'll have a conversation with Toad.

He'll suggest using huge leaves found during your time on Florall to give you a fast-sailing speed to shift into when you're in a rush!

Once unlocked, and barring any disconnected currents along the way, you'll go faster across the seas, which makes discovering reefs and islets a breeze going forward.