Kirby's Return to Dream Land is available on Switch in 'Deluxe' form featuring new areas and secrets to discover, including a special stage in Magolor's Epilogue, plus returning secrets such as the two secret HAL Rooms that you can find during the course of the main campaign mode.

A quick note for OG Kirby's Return to Dream Land veterans, both of these HAL Rooms are in exactly the same locations as they were in the original game, but for the benefit of newcomers let's take a look at where you can find them.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe: All Secret HAL Rooms

HAL Room #1

You can find the first of the two HAL Rooms during Cookie Country - Stage 4.

As you reach the first star door in the level, you'll be prompted to use dash for the first time in order to run underneath some falling pillars without taking damage.

Once past these pillars, keep heading over to the nearby star door and walk past it, pushing Kirby to the furthest point on the right-hand side of the screen.

Once you've done this, retrace your steps back to where the falling pillars were and you'll find the platform you dashed across has lowered, exposing the door to our first secret area.

HAL Room #2

We're off to Egg Engines - Stage 5 for the second one, and in the area shown below in our pics, which contains the third star door of the level, you'll come to a very busy section of conveyor belt.

First off, take out all the enemies here to clear a path.

Once you've cleared out the baddies, hover up through the levels of conveyor belt and you'll find a dark space which you can enter tucked away in the upper right-hand side of the moving belt. Head in here to find your second and final HAL Room!

Have you been playing Kirby's Return to Dream Land? Found any more secrets we should know about? Be sure to let us know in the comments.