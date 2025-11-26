In Kirby Air Riders you live and die by how many upgrades, boosts and bonuses you can gather up before battle commences in its City Trial mode.

So, knowing your map (it's not hard, there's only one) is crucial, and what's more, knowing where a lot of the best loot is will absolutely give you an edge in online battles. And where is all this good loot then, smart arse? Well, it's hidden in the sky, my friends. Let's take a look at how to get it.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

Kirby Air Riders: How To Reach City Trial's Floating Garden & Floating Island

Choose the right rider & vehicle

Once you are in the City Trial mode, let's start here by selecting a rider who can get some good air time.

So we're looking at the likes of Susie, Starman, and Meta Knight primarily as they have the best stats in this regard. Make sure to upgrade and get your stats up nice and high through play, as the base level stats won't be good enough.

Once we've got a suitable rider, we can then grab a good machine for the job, so we're looking at a heads-up between the Winged Star and the Paper Star for glide time. So make sure to jump onto the first suitable machine you see when you land down onto the map.

Power-ups and stats are vital

Just to reiterate, really. Make sure to get as many top speed, glide and speed boost-related power-ups as you can, especially before gliding from the garden island to the secret island, as detailed below. Consider a glide stat in double digits for this.

Get to the top of the volcano

It's time to ride your way up the volcano on the City Trial map. It's not hard to do, as a path leads you all the way around.

At the top of the volcano, you can drop down into the central crater, and here you'll find a glowing portal-type area where lots of very nice power-up drops occur, so keep your eyes peeled and do a few laps of the area as stuff continues to drop.

Note also that red boxes, which you need to find legendary vehicle parts, will spawn in this area, too. Exciting!

Once you've got any collectibles or items you like, drive into the central light column to get a huge updraft and boost which should then see you to the floating garden area high above the city.

If you don't make it first time, or even second or tenth time (like this writer), don't sweat it, you'll get it, and you can hit up free ride in City Trial to practice (although your stats here are exaggerated, so it's of limited real-world use beyond orientation).

Forward, to the Secret Floating Island!

And for the very final stage of this little off-piste adventure, you can then make your way from the garden to another island which appears randomly during events - so don't stress if you can't see it immediately as sometimes it isn't there.

This island is quite a distance away, hard to spot, and to the northeast of the garden, so it takes a high flying stat overall to reach it (double digits even, remember!). To help with this, again, make sure you've got power-ups and stats that suit, and we recommend also trying Starman and Meta Knight with their specials activated as you move to attempt a flight.

When you're set and ready, fly northeast off the garden and past the volcano smoke stack to reach this very small island with a bunch more pickups to grab. Good job!

Now...how do we get down?