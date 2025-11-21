Now that you've finally got your sweaty hands on Kirby Air Riders, you may be wondering just how to go about unlocking all of its many race courses.

It can be a little confusing, given there's so many collectibles and unlocks in the game that are scattered across the four available game modes. Therefore, we reckon a quick guide on all available tracks and exactly how to unlock them is in order. Good thing we're here.

Let's take a look!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

Kirby Air Riders Course List

Like with much else in the game, Kirby Air Riders makes you work for some of the additional courses. Nothing wrong with that! We love a bit of unlocking.

The courses are split between two different modes — Air Ride and Top Ride — and below we've broken them up depending on what mode they're available in.

How Many Tracks Are There In Kirby Air Riders?

There are a total of 27 tracks in the game. 18 are exclusive to Air Ride mode, while 9 are available in Top Ride.S o we only have two game modes to worry about here, thankfully.

Of these courses, 8 are available from the start in Air Ride, with 10 to unlock, while in Top Ride, you can pick from an initial 8 with 1 more track waiting to be unlocked.

All Air Ride Tracks & How To Unlock

Floria Fields

Winding fairly gently through some relaxing and colourful meadows, this is the first course you'll race on and a nice place to get a handle on the air riding basics.

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Waveflow Waters

Turning up the heat by introducing a cold water source? That's Waveflow Waters with its rapids and twisty bends.

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Airtopia Ruins

This track throws in some nice big curved corners that give you ramped sides to drift up, making for a fast track overall, so pick your boost spots carefully!

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Crystalline Fissure

Crystalline Fissure brings lots mashable scenery, which we love, but it also features a slick course that's got plenty of corners to work through, so get that slow/boost rhythm down and go!

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Steamgust Forge

Obligatory steampunk setting replete with giant cogs, clocks, and lots of strange neon tubes poking out from amidst the brass and metal.

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Cavernous Corners

Well, the Mae gives it away a little, but there's lots of corners to negotiate on this one - so bonus time for boosting - and most of these happen to occur in caves! Ah, now we get it. Another track with lots of things to smash, you might even find a hidden boost by doing so.

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Cyberion Highway

A digital fusion of shifting neon colours and...eh...futuristic stuff, this one makes us all glad that you can't just fly off the sides like Rainbow Road here, otherwise we'd spend most of our time floating in the surrounding abyss. A fast one!

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Mount Amberfalls

Tight bridges and rickety wooden corners abound in this autumnal treat that's getting into the more technical tracks, with plenty of places to overtake and catch up on your opponents.

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Galactic Nova

Named after the very main villain of Road Trip, this will take you into a cybernetic world full of dangerous enemies and traps.

Unlock Conditions:

Win a total of 15 Air Ride matches

Fantasy Meadows

More grassy courses are a welcome addition for us! Complete with a cave section, this is a nice little track to race on.

Unlock Conditions:

Win any two races two times in a row

Celestial Valley

Sky-high, sparkling cliffs and forest-y scenery make Celestial Valley a rather beautiful track on Switch 2. If you can see it all while going at hyper speeds!

Unlock Conditions:

Break 10 triangular objects in a single race on Cyberion Highway

Sky Sands

Don't look down! These sandfalls might be scary, but they're a thrill to race on thanks to the twists and turns.

Unlock Conditions:

Complete a race without coming into contact with the huge Golems in the road in Cavernous Corners (Laps)

Frozen Hillside

There's a lot more to this slipper course than just icy hills. Grind rails, bridges, narrow paths, and even a whale. A heck of a ride, then.

Unlock Conditions:

Complete two laps in the lead position in Crystalline Fissure

Magma Flows

You might think the rocky walls will protect you from the magma here, but oh no, you have to speed across it! be careful of those hairpin turns and u-turns. too.

Unlock Conditions:

Finish a race in Steamgust Forge without touching the molten steel

Beanstalk Park

Another sky-high course, you'll be in the clouds for a lot of this race, including the Ferris Wheel and the rings towards the finish line.

Unlock Conditions:

Stay in the lead for a full 60 seconds during a race in Mount Amberfall

Machine Passage

Acid lakes and cannons are hidden within this mechanical structure, perfect for the pure chaos on offer her.

Unlock Conditions:

Pass through ancient rings four times and complete a lap without reversing in Airtopia Ruins

Checker Knights

Kicking things off with a spiral then taking you through a neon, Medieval-esque world, this is one of our favourite courses to race on.

Unlock Conditions:

Finish 3 laps within 1 minute in Fantasy Meadow (Laps)

Nebula Belt

The final course of the original Kirby Air Ride returns here as the final course yet again, full of twists and bends to make your head spin.

Unlock Conditions:

Defeat five types of enemies and complete a lap in Galactic Nova

All Top Ride Tracks & How To Unlock

Flower

A beautiful floral course based on Floria Fields. Watch out for those spinning flowers, mind you!

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Flow

Water and geyers litter the beach here, which is a top-down twist on Waveflow Waters.

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Air

Airtopia Ruins is just as windy here as it is in Air Ride mode. Meteors and tornadoes stand in your path, but it's all worth it when there are grind rails.

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Crystal

A chunk of Crystalline Fissures, complete with wind tunnels on the north side of the course, is great fun in Top Ride mode.

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Steam

A fully metallic course set within Steamgust Forge, you can also play a bit of the ol' pinball while you're racing around.

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Cave

Another windy course, this one's based on Cavernous Corners. Minecarts drop copy abilities, but be careful of the Golem!

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Cyber

Rainbow colours, speed boosts, and teleports make up the Cyber track, an angular version of Cyberion Highway.

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Mountain

The stunning autumnal sights of Mount Amberfalls make up the Mountain Top Ride here. Watch where the cable car is going for some pickups along the way.

Unlock Conditions:

Available from the start

Nova

The only unlockable Top Ride course is obviously based on Nebula Belt. It looks deceptively simple but the portals can cause complete chaos.

Unlock Conditions:

Win 15 Top Ride Races

Looking for more top Kirby Air Riders tips? head to our Kirby Air Riders Walkthrough hub for more tricks, unlocks, and other hints.