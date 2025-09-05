Yes, you read that correctly — Achievements are in Silksong! On Switch and Switch 2, these are recorded in-game (as opposed to other platforms that have trophy systems), and they hint at some very difficult challenges.

So, no different from Hollow Knight's punishing achievements then, eh? Let's have a look at every achievement — including secret achievements — in Silksong.

This guide will contain spoilers for SIlksong, so read at your own risk!

All Hollow Knight: Silksong Achievements

We've detailed every single achievement in Silksong below, but to help you avoid the most-spoilery ones, we've broken these up between the standard and "Secret", as they're called in-game.

Achievements

Here are all the standard achievements you can get in silksong. Most of these are pretty straightforward and spoiler-free, so have fun scrolling down.

We've detailed how to complete these too, just in case you're curious. We've listed them in the order they appear in-game (minus the secret ones), but you can click on the headers below if you want them in alphabetical.

Achievement name Description How to complete Equipped Acquire your first Tool When you get your very first Tool, either the Shard Pendant or Compass. Arsenal Acquire all Tools Buy and unlock every single Tool Bound Bind your first Silk Skill Get Silkspear in The Marrow / Mosshome Woven Bind all Silk Skills Get every single Silk Skill Claimed Claim your first Crest You'll get this when you get the Reaper's Crest in Greymoor Consumed Claim all Crests Get every single Crest in the game Protected Acquire 4 Mask Shards Get four Mask Shards and upgrade your health by one mask Masked Acquire all Mask Shards Completely upgrade your health Restored Acquire 2 Spool Fragments Get two Spool Fragments to upgrade your silk Extended Acquire all Spool Fragments Get every silk upgrade Regenerated Acquire all Silk Hearts Grab each Silk Heart you get after a major boss Cartographer Acquire a map of each area Buy every single map from Shakra Connected Open all of Phartloom's Bellways Unlock every single station - these are fast travel points you use with the Bell Beast Transported Open all of the Citadel's Ventrica Stations Coming soon Keen Hunter Grant Nuu's wish Get the Hunter's Journal from Nuu in Greymoor (in the Halfway House) and complete the quest she gives you True Hunter Receive the Hunter's Memento TBC - likely complete the Hunter's Journal Flea Finder Rescue half of Phatloom's lost fleas Save half the fleas (number TBC) Fleafriend Rescue all of Pharloom's lost fleas and receive their final gift Save every flea and then return to the Flea Caravan Liberated Defeat the Bell Beast Beat the Bell Beast in The Marrow, unlocking Fast Travel Pharloom's Welcome Defeat Lace in Deep Docks Beat Lace's first boss encounter in Deep Docks Servant Defeat Fourth Chorus Beat Fourth Chorus in Far Fields Fanatic Defeat Widow Beat the boss Widow Judge Defeat the Last Judge Beat the Last Judge boss Last Dance Defeat the Cogwork Dancers Beat the Cogwork Dancers boss Tragedian Defeat Trobbio Beat the boss Trobbio Granted Grant your first wish Complete one quest - super easy! Glutton Satiate the Grand Gourmand Coming soon Trail's End Grant Shakra's wish Coming soon Resident Acquire your own Bellhome Coming soon Harmonious Learn the Citadel's Threefold song Coming soon Completion Achieve 100% completion and finish the game Finish the game with a 100% complete save file Speedrunner Complete the game in under 5 hours Be ridiculously fast... Speed Completion Achieve 100% game completion and finish the game in under 30 hours Same as Completion, but a lot faster Steel Soul Finish the game in Steel Soul mode Unlock Steel Soul by beating the game Steel Heart Achieve 100% game completion and finish the game in Steel Soul mode Unlock Steel Soul by beating the game

Secret Achievements

Okay, here's your second big spoiler warning. This section will contain the name of some late end-game bosses, areas, and tasks that you need to complete to get every single trophy.

So, if you don't want to know, don't scroll down! If you do, though, keep on going. We've cross-referenced these with the PlayStation 5 version of the game, where you can take a peek at the hidden ones — you can't actually see this in the Switch 2 version, sadly.

Secret Achievement name Description How to complete Bonded Learn the Beastling Call Coming soon! White Knight Defeat Lace in The Cradle Coming soon! Entwined Bind Eva Coming soon! Remembrance Claim the Everbloom from within a distant memory Coming soon! Weaver Queen Defeat Grand Mother Silk and bind her power Coming soon! Snared Silk Defeat Grand Mother Silk and entrap her with the Soul Snare Coming soon! Twisted Child Defeat Grand Mother Silk while cursed Coming soon! Sister of the Void Defeat Lost Lace and free Pharloom Coming soon! Passing of the Age Grant the Herald's wish Coming soon!

Where can you find Achievements on Switch & Switch 2?

If you want to see how well you're doing, then you can find the Achievements on the main menu of the game. Nice and easy!

For more tips on progressing through Pharloom, check out our walkthrough hub for Hollow Knight: Silksong.