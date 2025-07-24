Another returning boss faces you halfway through Donkey Kong Bananza's Feast Layer, with Mad Mixer popping back up for another battle.

In this guide, we'll run through the best way to beat Re-Mad Mixer, and explain all the differences in this battle that you'll need to keep an eye on.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Re-Mad Mixer Walkthrough

Re-Mad Mixer General Tips

Here are some general tips to keep in mind during this fight:

Keep an eye on which terrain chunk DK currently has in his hand so you don't waste any ammo — you can press 'X' to switch chunks.

Hold the left stick left/right to accelerate/slow the mine cart.

Make use of the track's higher section to get some easy shots in.

How To Defeat Re-Mad Mixer

This battle plays out very similarly to how it did on the Canyon Layer, but now you have different terrain types to contend with.

Collect as many Bomb Rocks and Salt chunks as you can, and use the Salt to break through Mad Mixer's muck shield. You can switch between ammo types by pressing 'X', so don't worry about trying to order your pick-ups.

With some of the muck shield cleared, use your Bomb Rocks to target the Mixer's interior and deal some damage. Once again, there are high sections of track that give you a prime opportunity to chuck bombs in from above.

Keep an eye out for lasers and hurdle them with a well-timed jump, but if you keep breaking apart the shield and exploiting the gaps, you'll have this one beaten before long.

Head over to our Boss Guides hub for more battle strats, and you'll find help on DKB's collectibles, Bananzas, Outfits and more in our full Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough.