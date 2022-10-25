After completing Scar's quest, The Circle of Life, in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it's time to take on his next one: The Making of a Monarch. In this quest, you'll be trying to make Scar nice. Good luck

The Making Of A Monarch Quest Walkthrough

Talk to Scar

He wants to invite you out for dinner. Are you sure he doesn't want to, you know, have you for dinner?

Make Teriyaki Salmon and Snow White's Gooseberry Pie

Scar wants to eat some very specific meals. Here's how to get the ingredients:

How to get Soya

Soya Seeds are sold in Goofy's Stall in Sunlit Plateau, but you'll need to upgrade it twice (which costs 22,500 Star Coins total). If you don't have the cash on hand, you can also find Soya from removing Night Thorns in the area.

You can sometimes buy Soya directly from Goofy's Stall. It costs 104 Star Coins, and you'll need 2 of them, so 208 Star Coins total.

The seeds cost 60 Star Coins and take 90 minutes to grow. One Soya plant drops three Soya, so you'll only need one.

How to get Salmon

Salmon is found in the Frosted Heights, in the white fishing spots.

How to get Sugarcane

Buy Sugarcane seeds from Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach (5 Star Coins).

How to get Rice

Rice Seeds can be bought from the Glade of Trust. They cost 35 Star Coins each, and take 50 minutes to grow. Each plant drops 2 Rice, so you'll only need to buy two seeds for 70 Coins total.

How to get Ginger

Ginger grows wild in the Forgotten Lands.

How to get Gooseberries

Gooseberries grow on bushes in the Forgotten Lands and Frosted Heights.

How to get Wheat

Buy seeds from Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow (1 Star Coin each).

How to get Butter

Buy it from Remy's Café (190 Star Coins).

Head back to Scar's cave

Give him the food, and he... won't be impressed. Turns out you hid something from him, and he wants it back. Go talk to Merlin to find out more.

Talk to Merlin

He'll tell you that Scar is a bad guy (who knew!!) and that he needs to learn to be kind to birds. How? You're going to build bird feeders for him. Doesn't it seem like you're the one doing all the work, not Scar?

Craft the Sunbird Feeders

Here's everything you need for the Sunbird Feeders:

40 Softwood

10 Dark Wood

20 Cotton

6 Red Bromeliad

6 Pink Houseleek

How to find Softwood

Underneath trees in pretty much every biome. Your best bet is Peaceful Meadow and the Plaza, since those trees only drop Softwood and no other types.

How to find Dark Wood

Under trees in the Forgotten Lands, which are above the Sunlit Plateau.

How to find Cotton

Buy seeds from Goofy's Stall in the Sunlit Plateau (42 Star Coins), or buy Cotton from Goofy's Stall in the Sunlit Plateau. They drop one Cotton per seed, so you'll need to buy 20 (840 Star Coins total).

How to find Red Bromeliad and Pink Houseleek

In the Sunlit Plateau. Pick up all the flowers, fast travel in and out of the Plateau, and repeat until you've got all of them.

Place the Sunbird Feeders near the pond in Sunlit Plateau

Anywhere near the pond will do — it's across the bridge in Sunlit Plateau. Just go into the Furniture menu and select them from the quest marker with Scar's face.

Talk to Scar

He's still not impressed, but you're making progress, at least!

Feed the Sunbirds

You'll need to feed the Sunbirds on the Sunlit Plateau. If you've already fed them today, you'll have to wait until tomorrow. Once you've fed them, return to Scar.

Talk to Scar

He thinks you might have broken the enchantment! Run back to his house to see if it's true...

Return to Scar's cave

No dice. He still doesn't have the mysterious item you hid from him. But at least he can call you a — ugh — friend. Wait! That did it! The enchantment broke, and Scar found... a Mirror Shard?

Now he can watch over his kingdom from the safety of his home. This seems like a bad idea. Oh well! You've completed the last of Scar's quests, for now.

