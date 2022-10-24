Once you've unlocked the shovel upgrade that lets you remove small Wildebeest Bones from the Sunlit Plateau in Scar's "Breaking Bones" quest, you might be wondering: How do you remove the big bones that are blocking the bridge?

By taking on Scar's next quest, of course! Here's our guide on how to get it right:

Talk to Scar

He's figured out a potential way to remove the big Wildebeest Bones... but it involves another one of his villain pals.

Talk to Mother Gothel

Yeah, she can help you. She knows a potion recipe, but it requires a lot of hard-to-find ingredients.

Gather the potion ingredients

You'll need 10 Purified Night Shards and 1 Old Bones. Purified Night Shards are made from Night Shards and Dream Shards, so here's the list of all the ingredients you'll need to collect:

50 Night Shards

10 Dream Shards

1 Old Bones

How to get Purified Night Shards

Go to a Crafting Table, find the "Potion & Enchantment" tab, and select "Purified Night Shard". It costs 5 Night Shards and 1 Dream Shard per Purified Night Shard, so I hope you've saved up! If not...

How to get Night Shards

These can most easily be found by clearing out Night Thorns, but you can find some by digging in glowing digging spots sometimes. Night Shards tend to drop two at a time.

How to get Dream Shards

Same deal: Clear out Night Thorns, dig up glowing spots. You can also get them from feeding critters a food that they like (see our guide here). Dream Shards tend to drop one at a time.

Where to find the Old Bones

Follow Mother Gothel's directions: Left, then right, then left again. You'll find them glittering on the ground.

Talk to Scar

Scar says he saw Mother Gothel bury the ashes of the bones, and that there's a volcanic geyser in his house (the giant Elephant Skull, of course) that can help turn them into ashes. Alrighty then.

Add the Old Bones to the Volcanic Geyser

Easy peasy, you won't need to add anything or fix anything for once — the geyser just works. It'll spit out the Ashes once you add the Old Bones.

Dig a hole, plant the Ashes

Select "Plant Seed" and the Ashes will come up as an option. Don't water it yet!!!

Water with Elixir (optional)

Remember the Growth Elixir from Scar's first quest? You can make some and add it to your Watering Can now to immediately grow the Flower of Bones!

Otherwise, just water it as normal until it's ready, then pick it.

Craft the Roaring Shovel Upgrade

Head to a Crafting Bench (there's one in Scrooge's Shop if you don't have another one of your own) to make the Roaring Shovel Upgrade. Go into your inventory and "Use" it to add it to your Shovel.

Dig up the Wildebeest Bones blocking the bridge in Sunlit Plateau

Scar will congratulate you, and hint at a future quest that will require your help...

You did it! The bridge is cleared at last.

