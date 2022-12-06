The new Disney Dreamlight Valley update is finally here, and alongside the new Toy Story realm and festive winter content, you can also find Stitch from Lilo and Stitch and add him to the Valley!

Here's how to find the little rascal...

How to find Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Find a wet sock

Go to Dazzle Beach and look for a Wet Sock. It's a small blue blob that you'll find on the sand — we found ours on the mini island that's separate from the rest of the beach. Pick it up and take it to its owner...

Talk to Donald Duck

The "DD" on the sock was a good clue! Talk to Donald Duck to give him his sock (don't worry, he doesn't wear it). He'll tell you that some weird stuff is going on. Time to investigate...

Go to Donald's house

It's the big boat. It should be on the beach. You can tag it in the map to conjure a trail that will lead you there!

Destroy some trash



Destroy five piles of trash in Donald's house by stamping on them. They're easy to spot — it's a pile of bricks and wood and metal.

Find a Strange Device

After you destroy the last trash pile, you'll find a Strange Device. Pick it up.

Talk to Donald again

Show Donald the Device and he'll accidentally trigger a DNA sequencer, which confirms the existence of... something. He'll find some more DNA sources, but it might take a while...

Wait a few days

This is as far as we've got in the quest for now, because it'll require waiting! Come back to find out what the next step is.

If you're looking for more info about Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our guides detailing How To Raise Friendship Fast, How To Upgrade Your House, How To Upgrade Tools, How To Earn Star Coins Fast, and How To Make The Ratatouille Recipe, as well as our general Tips And Hints guide.