As part of Maui's quest, Burying the Eel, Goofy will ask you to find worms in order to catch eels. But where are these worms? Let us help you!

Take a look at this map of the Peaceful Meadow:

As you can see, there are three ponds in the Peaceful Meadow. You can find worms next to each one — check around the perimeter of the ponds to find a sparkling digging spot. You may need to move some trees or furniture to clear the way so that you can see better.

The digging spots where you can find the worms look like this:

There are also small digging spots, but those are not the ones that have worms in them. The worm spots are much bigger. It won't make a difference if you dig up every glowing spot you see, though! You'll just get extra materials.

When you've found the worms, head to your Crafting Station to make yourself the fishing traps that you need for Maui's quest. You can follow along with the quest by checking out our walkthrough:

