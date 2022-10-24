Once you've added Maui to your village and he's at at least Level 2 friendship, you'll unlock his next quest, Burying the Eel. This unlocks the ability to grow coconuts, so it's a good quest to get out of the way early!

Talk to Maui

Talk to Maui to start this quest. He'll tell you some story about how he buried an eel to make coconuts. It's from the movie.

Note: We recommend bringing Maui with you on this quest to save time looking for him!

Talk to Goofy

Goofy will tell you that you need worms and softwood to catch an eel using a fishing trap.

Find the Worms and the Softwood

Softwood can be found under trees in every biome.

See our "How To Get Worms" guide to find the places to dig.

Craft the Fishing Trap

They're under the "Furniture" tab on the Crafting Station menu. You'll just need the one.

Set up the trap

Head over to Dazzle Beach, open the Furniture menu, click on Maui's face to find the fishing trap, and set up the trap here (or close by):

Talk to Maui

He'll tell you that fishing is about being patient, and to come back to him when you're done catching the eel.

Fish in the gold glowing spot at the end of the pier

The spot should appear pretty quickly, so cast your line into it and catch the eel. If you fail to catch it, you'll be able to try again immediately.

When you've got the eel, return to Maui.

Talk to Maui

He'll give you the instructions: Bury the eel, water it, and a coconut tree will grow. Hang on, wasn't the legend about Maui doing all those things?! Demigods these days, man. So lazy.

Water the eel-tree

You can water the tree and wait for it to grow, or, if you've done some of Scar's quests — Nature & Nurture in particular — you should have a recipe for a Miracle Growth Elixir that will make the tree grow immediately.

Either way, once the tree is grown, talk to Maui again.

Talk to Maui

Give the man the coconut you worked so hard to grow.

He'll thank you for your help, and tell you that coconuts will now grow naturally on the beach. Nice!

If you're looking for more info about Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our guides detailing How To Raise Friendship Fast, How To Upgrade Your House, How To Upgrade Tools, How To Earn Star Coins Fast, and How To Make The Ratatouille Recipe, as well as our general Tips And Hints guide.