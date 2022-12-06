Disney Dreamlight Valley's second update has added Toy Story to the game, which means Buzz and Woody are ready to move into the Valley. You'll have to convince them first, of course — but we can help you with that!

How to get Buzz and Woody

The first step is to head to the Dream Castle in the north of the valley, go up the stairs, and find the door to the Toy Story realm. It's on the right, covered in Night Thorns, and it has the three-eyed alien as its logo. Spend 7,000 Dreamlight to unlock it, and you're already on your way to getting two new pals!

A Secret Mission In Uncharted Space — Unlock Buzz Lightyear

Enter the Toy Story realm and go up the ramp to speak to Buzz Lightyear. He needs new batteries, of course — so let's help him out!

Make sure to familiarise yourself with the room and its furniture, because it'll help you follow along as we pick up all the random things that Buzz and Woody need.

Where to find the AA Batteries

Next to night stand, to the left of the bed

Next to the play oven by the wall

Where to find the Race Track Pieces

The race track pieces come in two sizes — big, and small. We'll take note of which ones are big and which ones are small, because the small ones are a bit harder to see!

Next to night stand (big)

In the closet (big)

At the foot of the bed, near the closet (small)

Near the exit (big)

Next to the play oven (big)

In the corner of the room behind the play oven (1 big, 1 small)

Under the flower table where Buzz is standing (1 big, 1 small)

In the corner behind the flower table (small)

Where to find the Magic Cactuses

The magic cactuses look a bit like... well, we can't say it in polite company, but they're in brightly-coloured circular pots. And they're glittery.

Near the ramp up to Buzz (red)

Corner of the room next to the night stand, near the closet (yellow)

In the closet (green)

Near play oven, beneath ramp (blue)

Corner of the room behind flower table (green)

Place these cactuses underneath the race track — there are big sparkly spots where they need to go.

How to water the Magic Cactuses

Just walk up to the cactuses and use your watering can. The race track sections with two cactuses requires you to stand in the middle to water both. You'll know when you're in the right place because the cactuses and the track will be highlighted like this:

How to find the ladder

The ladder is a bit tricky to find — it's in front of the play oven. You won't actually have to climb it, just stand next to it and the cutscene will trigger.

How to talk to Woody

You'll need to head up onto the bed, which you can do by climbing up the ramp to where Buzz was, and then walking up the pile of toys at the foot of the bed.

Where to find Bonnie's Drawings

You need to take pictures of the drawings with stars on, so it can't just be any old piece of paper. Get out your phone and head to the following places:

At the bottom of the night stand

In the closet, on the left-hand wall

The wall to the left of the play oven (look up!)

The shelf next to the flower table

Open the chests (optional)

There are three chests in the Toy Story realm with Star Coins inside. You can find them in these places:

In the closet

Behind the play oven

Under the flower table

When you're done, just place Buzz's RV in Dreamlight Valley, pay Scrooge a hefty 10,000 Star Coins to build it (if you need help making money, check out our guide), and you'll be able to add Buzz to your town!

IMPORTANT: DO NOT GO INTO BUZZ'S RV. The exit is bugged and you will not be able to leave.

You're My Favorite Deputy — Unlock Woody

Head back to the Toy Story realm to chat with Woody and begin his quest — at the end, he'll move into the valley!

Where to find the Ice Pop Sticks

The way to get Ice Pop Sticks is to destroy the lumps of trash that look like this with your shovel:

Next to night stand x2

Closet

Next to play oven

Under flower table

Corner to left of play oven

Other side of flower table, next to shelf

Next to door



Where to find the Pipe Cleaners

The way to get Pipe Cleaners is to destroy the lumps of trash that look like this with your pickaxe:

How to get Yellow Daisies and Glue

Yellow Daisies can be found in the Peaceful Meadow. You may have to pick all the flowers and fast travel out and back to make them respawn.

Glue can be found by speaking to Buzz.

Head back to the Toy Story realm to give the materials to Buzz.

Where to find the Origami Animals

You may have already spotted some of the Origami Animals while doing Buzz's quest, but here's where you can find them all:

Near the ladder by the play oven (elephant)

To the left of the play oven behind the boxes (penguin)

Near the door (elephant)

Closet behind the door (turtle)

Behind shelf, near the farm (butterfly)

When you're done, just place Woody's Carousel in Dreamlight Valley, pay Scrooge a hefty 10,000 Star Coins to build it ( if you need help making money, check out our guide ), and you'll be able to add Woody to your town!

