With Disney Dreamlight Valley's Fairy Godmother update, finally we can put out the unsightly green fires in the Forgotten Lands (and, more importantly, get the treasures hidden beneath them).

All it takes to get the green-fire-removing skill is a little help from a couple of magic users...

How to Extinguish the Green Fires in the Forgotten Lands

Complete the 'Miracles Take Time' quest

In order to trigger the 'Fire Alarm' quest, you'll need to complete the first quest, called 'Miracles Take Time'. We have a guide for that!

Get Fairy Godmother to Level 2 Friendship

Once you're done with her first quest, give FG some gifts and chat with her to bring her up to Level 2 Friendship. It's a good idea to ask her to be your companion here, so you don't have to chase her down for the rest of the quest!

Follow Fairy Godmother to Merlin

They'll have a little chat about the old days, and about magic, and you, even though you're standing right there. Rude.

Once they've finished their chat, talk to FG again and she'll tell you that you need a special potion that only you can make!

Collect Materials

Here's what you'll need:

3 Tourmaline Mining spots in Frosted Heights and Sunlit Plateau

15 Snowballs Destroy ice shards in Frosted Heights



5 Dream Shards Destroy Night Thorns



5 Purple Impatiens The purple flowers in the Forgotten Lands

1 Empty Vial Requires 3 Glass, which is made of sand and coal

Sand is found by digging on the beach Coal is found by mining at any spot



Craft the Icy Enchantment

Head to a crafting bench and go to the Potions and Enchantments tab, where you'll find the Icy Enchantment. Craft it, then go to your inventory and use it to give your Watering Can the power of extinguishing a very particular type of fire.

Extinguish the Fires!

You can now get rid of all the green fire in the Forgotten Lands!

As a bonus, each fire will drop Glass, and there are also three chests around the Forgotten Lands that will give you a new piece of clothing, an article of furniture, and some Star Coins.

And that's it!

If you're looking for more info about Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our guides detailing How To Raise Friendship Fast, How To Upgrade Your House, How To Upgrade Tools, How To Earn Star Coins Fast, and How To Make The Ratatouille Recipe, as well as our general Tips And Hints guide.