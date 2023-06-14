After one of Disney Dreamlight Valley's updates, you may have noticed that the Frosted Heights area of the map is very... blizzardy. You can't see further than an inch past your nose... which makes decorating and foraging very difficult.

How do you complete the quest that makes the blizzard go away? How do you unlock the beloved snowman, Olaf? And if you're already stuck into the quest, what exactly is the order of the gems at the end? Let's answer those questions!

The Great Blizzard Quest



Note: It's useful to have Merlin or Elsa as a companion in this quest, and also to have a crafting table nearby.

Head to the Frosted Heights

You'll need to have unlocked this area, which means paying 10,000 Dreamlight and having already unlocked the Forest of Valor. Enter the Frosted Heights to trigger a cutscene showing the blizzard.

Talk to Merlin

Find Dreamlight Valley's resident wizard and ask him what's going on. He'll tell you that you have to restore the Pillar, as usual... but he doesn't know where the Orb is! Better head back to the Frosted Heights and investigate.

Find the cave

There's a big stone door behind the Pillar, which is located here:

Interact with it and you'll head inside to find...

Olaf!

Talk to the snowman, and he'll ask you to chase down the squirrels that stole his nose and buttons. They're hard to see in the blizzard, so just look for the black aura that they give off. There are four in total and they run around a lot, but you just need to press A when you catch them.

Head back into the cave again.

Water has memory

In a reference to Frozen 2, Olaf says that he can't remember where his arms are, but the water might, because water has memory. Go talk to Elsa to figure out how to access these soggy memories, and she'll tell you that you just need to water specific areas with your Watering Can.

Water the sparkles

Head back to the Frosted Heights Pillar and water the sparkling spot in front of it. This will create an ice statue of the Forgotten stealing the Orb (of course).

Return to Elsa to tell her about this, then return to Olaf in the cave.

There are two more sparkling spots to water inside the cave: one by the dark portal, and one by the table. These will provide more insight into what happened to Olaf's arms (and the Orb!)

Pick up books

Talk to Olaf again, and he'll tell you there's a book in the room somewhere that tells you how to access dark portals. You'll have to pick up all the books anyway, but they can be sold for a profit at Goofy's Stall, so don't worry about it too much!

Talk to Olaf once you have the book on dark portals.

Crafting time!

Olaf asks you to make a Dreamlight Prism, which requires:

3 Shattered Prisms

10 Glass

5 Purified Night Shards

The Shattered Prisms can be found inside the cave; Purified Night Shards take Night Shards and Dream Shards, which can be found by digging up sparkling spots of earth or getting rid of Night Thorns; Glass is made with sand, which can be found by digging on the beach, and coal ore, which is found by mining.

The Dreamlight Prism will be under "Functional Items" in the crafting table. Make one, and place it on the pedestal in the cave.

Rainbow gems - Olaf Gem Order Solution

You'll also need to place several gems in a very specific order on the other six pedestals — rainbow order, to be exact. Three are already filled in, so you need to figure out what's missing.

Here's a little map, with the gems you need in bold:

TOPAZ (yellow) EMERALD (green) CITRINE (orange) AQUAMARINE (blue) RUBY (red) AMETHYST (purple)

Emeralds can be mined in the Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust. Citrine can be mined in the Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau. Amethysts can be mined in the Forgotten Lands and the Frosted Heights.

Once you've placed all the gems and the prism, it's time to interact with the portal!

Thinking with portals

Interact with the portal and whisper a secret into it (it doesn't matter what it is) to get the Orb... and, more importantly, Olaf's arms. Yay!

Return to Olaf to complete the quest and to get Olaf as a potential companion.

If you're looking for more info about Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our guides detailing How To Raise Friendship Fast, How To Upgrade Your House, How To Upgrade Tools, How To Earn Star Coins Fast, and How To Make The Ratatouille Recipe, as well as our general Tips And Hints guide.