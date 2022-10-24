Once you've completed Scar's first quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Nature & Nurture, you'll be given access to his next quest, Friends Aren't Food. You'll need to have unlocked Remy and Mother Gothel for this quest.

In this quest, you'll need to sate his appetite before he eats one of the villagers...

Talk to Scar

He'll tell you that your outfit sucks. Thanks, Scar.

But maybe you can put together something fit for a king guy who wishes he were king?

You'll need to find someone who knows about fashion.

Note: We recommend asking Scar to accompany you while you complete this quest, so you don't have to find him every time you need to talk to him!

Talk to Mother Gothel

Mother Gothel is apparently the person you need to see, and she'll demand a list of things needed to create something stylish.

Collect materials needed for the outfit

You'll need 10 Fiber, 4 Fabric, 2 Citrine, and 1 Iron Ingot. These materials are all a bit hard to find, and some are made from other materials, so here's the full list of what you need and a guide on how to get them:

2 Seaweed (to make Fiber)

20 Cotton (to make Fabric)

2 Citrine

5 Iron Ore (to make Iron Ingot)

1 Coal Ore (to make Iron Ingot)

How to get Seaweed

You can find Seaweed by fishing anywhere — specifically, outside the bubbling fishing spots. You have a chance of catching a low-level fish, and a chance of catching Seaweed. Take a character with the fishing specialty with you, as they will provide you with extras of the things you catch.

How to get Cotton

You'll need to buy Cotton Seeds from Goofy's Stall in the Sunlit Plateau. They cost 42 Star Coins each, and you'll need 20 seeds total, as each one only drops one Cotton — so that's 840 Star Coins.

Cotton takes 25 minutes to grow, and will need watering.

How to get Citrine

Citrine can be found by mining in the Sunlit Plateau and the Glade of Trust, in the mining spots around the circumference of the biome. You'll definitely find it if you mine the rocks with yellow crystals in them, but there's also a chance you can find it by mining the rocks with no crystals visible.

Take a character with the mining specialty to make this process go faster.

How to get Iron Ore

Go mining in the Forest of Valor or the Glade of Trust to find the five Iron Ore you need, and as a bonus, you'll probably find the one Coal Ore you need too, if you don't already have it.

Head to a crafting station once you have all the components to make the Iron Ingot, the Fiber, and the Fabric.

Talk to Mother Gothel again

She'll admit that the Citrine was just for her jewellery box, and she'll give you a coat that's kinda ugly.

Put on the coat

Yeah, it's pretty ugly. But now Scar will be impressed, at least.

Talk to Scar

He's actually grumpy because he's hungry, not because of your fashion crimes! He'll ask to eat the villagers, and you'll have to offer something else.

Talk to Remy

Your resident rat-chef has a great idea: Let's make sushi for the big angry lion! He'll give you two recipes, so head into your inventory and look for them in order to learn them.

Make 2 Tekka Maki and 2 Sake Maki

Lions love sushi, right? You'll have to make two of each roll, so make sure to stock up on the ingredients that you need:

4 Rice

2 Tuna

2 Salmon

4 Seaweed

2 Soya

Here's a guide on where to find all of these things:

Where to find Tuna and Salmon

Tuna is found by fishing in the Glade of Trust, in the white fishing spots.

Salmon is found in the Frosted Heights, in the white fishing spots.

Where to find Soya

Soya Seeds are sold in Goofy's Stall in Sunlit Plateau, but you'll need to upgrade it twice (which costs 22,500 Star Coins total). If you don't have the cash on hand, you can also find Soya from removing Night Thorns in the area.

You can sometimes buy Soya directly from Goofy's Stall. It costs 104 Star Coins, and you'll need 2 of them, so 208 Star Coins total.

The seeds cost 60 Star Coins and take 90 minutes to grow. One Soya plant drops three Soya, so you'll only need one.

Where to find Rice

Rice Seeds can be bought from the Glade of Trust. They cost 35 Star Coins each, and take 50 minutes to grow. Each plant drops 2 Rice, so you'll only need to buy two seeds for 70 Coins total.

Where to find Seaweed

You can find Seaweed by fishing anywhere — specifically, outside the bubbling fishing spots. You have a chance of catching a low-level fish, and a chance of catching Seaweed. Take a character with the fishing specialty with you, as they will provide you with extras of the things you catch.

Talk to Remy

Give him the sushi, and he'll add his own creation: A Coconut Cake. Does anyone know what lions eat?

He'll suggest that you go and give Scar his meal.

Find Scar

If you have Scar in your party, this will happen automatically. If not, go find him, and a conversation between him and Remy will trigger.

Make sure that the camera is oriented so that you can see the speech bubbles above their heads, and watch the conversation play out.

Talk to Scar

When Remy's done talking to him, Scar's quest will be over. Talk to him one last time to finish the quest!

