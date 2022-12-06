The latest Disney Dreamlight Valley update is here, bringing Stitch, Buzz, Woody, and a new Toy Story realm to the game — but alongside all that, there's also a new Festive Star Path!

Here are all the details you'll need to maximise your Star Path collecting...

Disney Dreamlight Valley - Festive Star Path

How long is the Festive Star Path?

The Festive Star Path takes place from Tuesday, 6th December until Thursday, 26th January. You will likely also get seven days after the Star Path is over to spend all your remaining tokens, although you won't be able to earn extra.

How does the Festive Star Path work?

You complete duties, which reward you with seasonal tokens — for the Festive Star Path, it's little gift tokens. You can then spend those tokens on limited-edition rewards that are only available while the Star Path is running.

There are seven levels of rewards, and to progress to the next one, you will have to buy at least three rewards at the previous level.

How many tokens will I need?

In total, you'll need 1020 for everything, or 820 for everything minus the Moonstone rewards.

How do I change Mickey and Merlin's outfits?

Head into the menu, and go over to the Collection Tab, then the Characters tab. From here, you can select Merlin or Mickey to change their outfits into the festive ones, if you have them unlocked.

Do I need to spend money?

No — Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in Early Access, so you won't have to spend any money. In fact, you can't spend money even if you wanted to!

How do I get extra Moonstones?

You can buy them as rewards in the Star Path, or find them in blue chests in the Valley.

How do I get extra tokens?

You can also purchase tokens in the Star Path — 10 tokens costs 100 Moonstone.

Duties

Your duties will be displayed as quests within the Star Path menu — these are separate from your daily Dreamlight quests. You begin with three slots, and you can double the number of slots to six by paying Moonstone.

Here's a list of some of the duties you can expect to find in the Star Path:

Spend an hour with Moana

Remove 30 Night Thorns

Pet Animal Companions 5 times

Mine 20 times in the Plaza

Start 2 daily discussions with Mickey

Catch 20 fish in the Meadow

Cook 10 meals with basil

Sell 40 onions

Collect 20k Star Coins

How to pet companions

Open your wardrobe menu, select "Companions", and pick one. It will then follow you around. Face the companion and press A to pet it five times — you don't even need to switch out your companion!

Where to find basil

It grows wild in the Peaceful Meadow.

Which meals use basil?

Any meal that uses herbs, which appears as a salt shaker icon. An easy one is Hors d'Oeuvres (1x Basil).

Where to get onions

Head to Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor to buy onion seeds and onions.

How to start daily discussions

Talk to the character and select the option that looks like a speech bubble with three dots. This is a "daily discussion" and can be done once per day, per character.

Rewards

Level One

100 Moonstone (10 tokens)

Mickey Gingerbread motif (10 tokens)

Christmas Lights Stitch motif (10 tokens)

Snowflakes face paint (15 tokens)

Festive Holiday Dress (40 tokens)

Festive Wreath Post (30 tokens)

Festive Fox Companion (50 tokens)

Level Two

150 Moonstone (15 tokens)

Wreath motif (10 tokens)

Christmas Jumba motif (10 tokens)

Christmas EVE motif (10 tokens)

Grand Tree of Holiday Cheer (35 tokens)

Big Pile of Gifts (20 tokens)

Hot Cocoa Stand (35 tokens)

Level Three

150 Moonstone (15 tokens)

Pluto motif (10 tokens)

Christmas Alien motif (10 tokens)

Ice Mask (15 tokens)

Festive Holiday Suit (30 tokens)

Festive Garland (30 tokens)

Festive Dinner Table (30 tokens)

Level Four

400 Moonstone (40 tokens)

Snowflake motif (10 tokens)

Tree sweater motif (10 tokens)

Mickey sweater motif (10 tokens)

Cozy Festive Hearth (30 tokens)

Wintery Mickey Round (30 tokens)

Festive Windows (30 tokens)

Level Five

400 Moonstone (40 tokens)

Yule goat motif (10 tokens)

Christmas tree motif (10 tokens)

Snowflake motif (10 tokens)

Santa's Gift-Laden Sleigh (30 tokens)

Festive Holiday Vest (40 tokens)

Festive Merlin (50 tokens)

Level Six

710 Moonstone (70 tokens)

Candy cane motif (10 tokens)

Snowman motif (10 tokens)

Hot cocoa motif (10 tokens)

Candy Cane Staff (30 tokens)

Festive Reindeer Headband (30 tokens)

Merry Mickey (50 tokens)

Level Seven

The final level is for spending any extra tokens you have, so don't worry about unlocking it!

90 Moonstone (10 tokens)

We hope this guide has helped you in your quest to get some cool new gear and limited-edition items in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Let us know in the comments what you'd like us to help you with in our ongoing guide series!