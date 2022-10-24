Once you've completed Scar's second quest, Friends Aren't Food, you might immediately unlock his next one, Breaking Bones, depending on who you've unlocked so far.

This quest will upgrade your Royal Shovel to let you remove the Wildebeest Bones from around the Sunlit Plateau, so it's well worth doing!

Talk to Scar

Scar should have a big purple quest marker above his head. Talk to him, and he'll complain about all the bones in the Sunlit Plateau. They're apparently not his style any more. He'll tell you that Scrooge might be able to help...

Note: We recommend asking Scar to accompany you while you complete this quest, so you don't have to find him every time you need to talk to him!

Talk to Scrooge McDuck

He'll give you the Mold for an upgraded shovel... but he doesn't know what to do with it. Time to go back to Scar.

Talk to Scar

He'll inform you that the ingredients involve wood, iron, and... lion's claws? You can threaten to take his, if you like.

Collect materials to upgrade the shovel

You'll need 5 Lion's Claws, 5 Dry Wood, and 5 Iron Ingots (which takes 25 Iron Ore, and 5 Coal Ore).

How to get Lion's Claws

Lion's Claws are a material specific to this quest, and they can be found in glowing digging spots around the cliffs of Sunlit Plateau (on the edge that makes up the Forgotten Lands area above).

We found them on the north cliffs before the bridge (you won't need to cross the bridge to find any, don't worry) and in the Elephant Graveyard — one was particularly hard to find because it was located here:

We can't guarantee that the locations are the same for everyone, though, so just look around for those dig spots!

How to get Dry Wood

Dry Wood is a pile of white branches that appears under trees in the Sunlit Plateau, Forgotten Lands, and Frosted Heights. It shouldn't take too long to find five of them, but you can fast travel away and back again to make more respawn.

How to get Iron Ore

Go mining in the Forest of Valor or the Glade of Trust to find the 25 Iron Ore you need, and as a bonus, you'll probably find the five Coal Ores you need too, if you don't already have them.

Craft the shovel upgrade

Head to your nearest Crafting Table (there's one in Scrooge's Shop if you don't have one). The shovel upgrade, called the "Lion's Claw Shovel Head", is under the "Potion & Enchantment" tab.

Add the upgrade to your shovel

Go into your inventory and select the Lion's Claw Shovel Head to add it to your shovel.

Dig up Wildebeest Bones in Sunlit Plateau

Now you need to prove to Scar that the shovel works! Head to the Sunlit Plateau and dig up some of the bones that are scattered around the place. As a bonus, they'll drop clay! Nice!

Talk to Scar again

He's annoyed that the shovel only removes the small bones. Hey, us too, buddy!

But you've now completed this quest — good job. No more bones for you!

