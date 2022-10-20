Disney Dreamlight Valley is a game full of Disney characters, Disney quests, and Disney-themed stuff to buy. But it's also a game in Early Access, and there are a lot of things that aren't particularly easy to find out. Don't worry — be prepared, with our nifty guide for advanced players that covers some of the more hidden features in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

If it's beginner's tips for that you're looking for, we've got that too:

But now, let's get into it...

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Advanced Tips and Tricks



Making animals go away

Okay, you've befriended an animal. Now it won't stop following you around. Don't worry, you can turn off your newfound Snow White aura — just go to the Wardrobe, select "Companion", find the critter, and select them to make them leave you alone again.

Make your own outfits

Impress your friends! Annoy your enemies! Head into the Wardrobe menu to make your own unique clothes — the more quests you do and characters you befriend, the more "motifs" you'll have at your disposal.

Buy more chests

Put your house storage chest in your pocket, head to Scrooge's shop, and you'll be able to buy as many as you can afford. These chests — the dark brown ones — will all be linked back to your home storage, so you can put one wherever you want to have access to a bunch of stuff. Like... next to Goofy's Stall!

You can also do this with the chests that you craft at the crafting bench. You'll need all that wood for quests, so it's more efficient to buy multiples rather than make more!

Buy more of everything, actually

The above trick works for just about everything. If you've crafted something that costs a lot in materials, just put it in your inventory and order more from Scrooge. Some items will even have suspiciously low prices, so make sure to check!

Steal paths

You can also steal the paths in other biomes — just click on the path, select "Remove All", and now it's yours. You may have to repeat this process, because the paths are all broken up by weeds, and the "Remove All" command only works on contiguous paths.

Break into inaccessible areas

Head into Furniture Mode, grab the teleportation well, and put it in areas that you've unlocked, but can't reach yet, and you'll be able to teleport there. This is the case for the areas across the river in Sunlit Plateau, the Forest of Valor, and the Glade of Trust.

Replace big trees with tiny ones

If you find that all the big leafy trees in the various biomes are making it hard to see what you're doing, but you don't want to lose out on the wood that they drop, consider replacing at least a few of them with Plaza Trees, which are much more compact, but still drop wood. They'll even drop Dark Wood, Dry Wood, and Hardwood in the different biomes!

Plants grow faster in their original biomes

...10% faster, that is. That means that you'll save anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes. It's up to you if that's worth it!

You can work out which plant belongs to which biome by having a look at what Goofy sells in his stalls.

That's not all! We have even more Disney Dreamlight Valley tips on page two...