In Disney Dreamlight Valley, a lot of the areas are blocked off by themed debris, which require tool upgrades to remove. One of Maui's quests gives you the ability to destroy those pesky coral chunks on Dazzle Beach, meaning that you can finally clear the bridge. Here are the steps:

Talk to Maui

He asks if you've seen that weird debris on the beach. Come with him, he'll show you what he means!

Note: We recommend bringing Maui with you on this quest to save time looking for him!

Follow Maui

He'll be in the corner of Dazzle Beach, near the ramp up to the Glade of Trust, next to one of those big blue coral things on the sand. He'll ask you to grab some stuff from his boat back in the Moana realm.

Return to the Moana realm

The basket is the other side of the boat on the shore.

Grab Maui's stuff

Grab everything in there — the Scraping Stones are for the quest, but you can keep the seafood!

Give the Scraping Stones to Maui

Exit the Moana realm and find Maui. He'll be grateful for the Scraping Stones, and while he gets to work on a solution for the beach debris, would you mind making him a snack?

Cook a 5-star meal

You'll need a lot of ingredients for a 5-star meal, since a meal's star rating is determined by how many ingredients it uses. If you have a lot of vegetables, try making the Ratatouille recipe, but here are some other easy ones:

Large Seafood Platter (4 Seafood, 1 Lemon)

Aurora's Cake (1 Wheat, 1 Milk, 1 Egg, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Fruit)

Wedding Cake (1 Wheat, 1 Butter, 1 Egg, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Vanilla)

Birthday Cake (1 Wheat, 1 Butter, 1 Egg, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Cocoa)

Pastry Cream & Fruits (3 Fruits, 1 Milk, 1 Sugarcane)

Bouillabaisse (2 Seafood, 1 Shrimp, 1 Tomato, 1 Vegetable)

Arendellian Pickled Herring (1 Herring, 1 Lemon, 1 Onion, 1 Garlic, 1 Spice)

Let Maui upgrade your pickaxe

Bring him the meal (it has to be a freshly-cooked meal, not one that you had in your inventory already) and he'll upgrade your pickaxe so that it can remove the debris on the beach.

Follow Maui to the beach debris

He'll be back where you met him the first time, near the ramp to the Glade of Trust.

Mine the coral

Destroy the blue coral with your pickaxe to prove to Maui that it works. It'll drop a chunk of... something. Pick it up!

Give the sandstone to Maui

He'll remember what it was from: The time he brought fire to Dreamlight Valley! He'll give you the crafting recipe for a Granite Fire Bowl.

Craft the Granite Fire Bowl and place it in the village

Head to a Crafting Station and make the bowl — it's under the Furniture tab. You can place it anywhere in the village.

Talk to Maui

He'll say that you're welcome. Quest completed!

