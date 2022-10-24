So, you've got Moana in your village in Disney Dreamlight Valley. But where's her demigod pal, Maui? Turns out he's all alone in the Moana realm, but you might be able to catch him as well, if you have the right bait.

Talk to Maui



He's bothered that you took Moana away, but he could be convinced to make the move as well... if Dreamlight Valley has good food.

Make three three-star meals

Anything will do, but here are some easy three-star meals:

Grilled Veggie Platter (three of any vegetable)

Fish Salad (any fish + lemon + lettuce)

[Pumpkin/Zucchini/Pepper/Chili/Eggplant/Onion/Potato] Puffs (veg + eggs + cheese)

Fish Steak (any fish + tomato + basil)

Pan-Seared Bass (bass + any two vegetables)

Hearty Salad (any two vegetables + lettuce)

Seafood Soup (any seafood + any two vegetables)

Veggie Pasta (tomato + wheat + any vegetable)

[Apple/Gooseberry/Blueberry/Cherry/Banana] Pie (fruit of your choice + wheat + butter)

Bring the meals to Maui

He'll be convinced... as long as you can build him a house as well. For free. Sigh.

Place Maui's house in water

It'll cost 5,000 Star Coins to build — see our guide to making money if you need help!

Welcome Maui

Take a selfie with the demigod to welcome him to town.

