Best Time Loop Games On Nintendo Switch

Before we continue any further, please be aware that this article — by its very nature — is going to be a little bit spoilery. Some games aren't revealed to be time loops until 20 minutes in; others save it for an Act Three twist. So, be warned, because you can't go back and un-read this article!

Now, let's get stuck in before we get booted back to the start of this article to try again!

The Sexy Brutale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Tequila Works / Developer: Cavalier Game Studios Release Date: 7th Dec 2017 ( USA ) / 7th Dec 2017 ( UK/EU )







The Sexy Brutale is not as sexy as it sounds. It's gorgeous, unusual, and absolutely chocka with murders, all of which you will have to solve in (you guessed it) a time loop. Observation and a strong understanding of the time-sensitive patterns at each stage of the game are all beneficial to progression. You have to watch characters through keyholes, slits in wardrobes, and even figure out their patterns from non-obvious clues, in order to save each one from a grisly murder... and unlock the next one. Although it runs a little jankily on Switch, it's a must-play for time loop fans.

Minit (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Devolver Digital Release Date: 9th Aug 2018 ( USA ) / 9th Aug 2018 ( UK/EU )









Minit is a a charming black-and-white game that takes place in 60-second chunklets. The game plays with the time loop concept in interesting, novel ways — like having a character that can tell you vital information, but talks r e a l l y s l o w l y, taking up the entire 60 seconds — but doesn't stick around long enough to overstay its welcome. 60 seconds might not sound like enough, but it's actually one of the strongest suits of Minit; a rapid-fire, trial-and-error approach to progression. It’ll take you several tries to discern what’s needed for each new obstacle you face, but the beauty of it is that death hardly feels like a punishment because you’re only being set back a minute at worst.