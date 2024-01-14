We've updated this guide to reflect the upcoming release of the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remaster and also added Born of Bread to the list. Enjoy!

If you're a Paper Mario fan, then there's one key thing that you probably share with all other Paper Mario fans: Disappointment. However, Paper Mario is set to make a big return in 2024 with the remaster of the GameCube classic, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Up until now, the series has been a little lacking, taking the things we loved about the early games (turn-based combat! Witty writing! Incredible characters!) and turning them into things that... just aren't as good. Endless parades of faceless Toads, combat that relies too heavily on a gimmick that doesn't quite work, and writing that never quite reaches the heights of Paper Marios of old...Origami King was pretty good, though.

It's been a long time since we've had a special Paper Mario game. Luckily for us, game developers can be fans of Paper Mario too — and several of them have taken up the reins, creating Paper Mario-inspired games that harken back to the good ol' days of our flat friends. Here are the indie games you should check out if you're ever feeling nostalgic for Thousand-Year Door or the OG...

(Shout out to the excellent Paperverse, a community that keeps tabs on Paper Mario-like games, for helping us with this list!)