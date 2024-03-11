Update: Capcom's Monster Hunter series is celebrating its 20th anniversary on 11th March 2024. And to celebrate, we've decided to overhaul our Best Monster Hunter Game list into a reader-ranked format. That means you can influence the ranking!

Not only that, we've also changed the list to focus on Nintendo-only releases. That means no more World and OG PS2 entry — simply the finest Monster Hunters on Nintendo consoles.



As with all our reader-ranked lists, you can change the ranking of this list even after publication. Originally, we had Monster Hunter: Rise at the top of the tree — where will it fall here? Read on...

What's the best Monster Hunter of all time? In a series where half of the titles have the word 'Ultimate' fixed on the end, it can be a difficult question to answer.

Capcom's long-running series is now 20 years old, starting life on the PlayStation 2 before becoming synonymous with Nintendo's console line-up. Jumping between Sony and Nintendo consoles, the franchise has only grown in popularity over the years, fully exploding into the mainstream with Monster Hunter: World on PS4 in 2018. That's only grown since then, with 202's Monster Hunter Rise

Taking down monsters alone or with your friends online has never been better, so now's the time to hear which Monster Hunter game on a Nintendo console you think is the best. As with all of our reader-ranked lists, you can rate your favourite by clicking on the star next to the game and giving it a score out of ten. And who knows, maybe you'll change the order of the list!

The below list only contains full games, so we haven't included the Sunbreak DLC for Rise separately (though you can consider it as part of Sunbreak's entry). We've also omitted any Japanese-only releases such as Monster Hunter Diary: Poka Poka Airou Village DX — sorry to all of you fans of cute spin-offs.

So, sit by the campfire, grab some meat, and read on to find out which monster Hunter game you lovely readers have voted as the best...

Where does your favourite sit on the list? Are you a Generations Ultimate fan, or does Rise take the crown? And don't forget, Nintendo Life readers can rate any game on the list and potentially affect the ranking in real-time. Just hunt down your favourite and click on the star! then share your thoughts in the comments.

