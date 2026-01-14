Animal Crossing: New Horizons x Zelda amiibo items
If you're not the kind of person to use amiibo to get the perfect villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then the 3.0 update may well perk your ears up — Zelda series-themed items are on the cards! Or figures.

Yep, as of the 2026 update, you can buy yourself a whole set of Zelda furniture, clothes, accessories, and more. Curious about what your Bells, not rupees, can get you? Here's a list of every single Zelda item in AC:NH and how to unlock them.

All Zelda Items List - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you want a Zelda-themed room (or even island), there are 28 unique pieces to collect — and many of these can be customised, too! Clothes, a wand, some headgear, and furniture are all part of the collection. But if you want one of everything, it'll take six days to buy it all.

The items come from a range of games across the series, including Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Echoes of Wisdom, Majora's Mask, and Ocarina of Time.

Here's every single Zelda item available as of the Animal Crossing 2026 update:

Item Item Name Price
Decayed Guardian
 Decayed Guardian 3,000 Bells
Fairy bottle
 Fairy bottle 1,000 Bells
Goddess statue

 Goddess Statue
 2,500 Bells
Heart

 Heart
 350 Bells
Heart Container

 Heart Container
 2,000 Bells
Master Sword

 Master Sword
 5,000 Bells
Rupee

Rupee

 350 Bells
Silent princess

 Silent princess
 700 Bells
Triforce

 Triforce
 3,333 Bells
Zonai authentication crest

 Zonai authentication crest
 3,000 Bells
Tri Rod

 Tri Rod 13,330 Bells
Ocarina of Time

 Ocarina of Time
 2,500 Bells
Tri headband

 Tri headband
 1,500 Bells
Ancient princess wig

 Ancient princess wig
 2,000 Bells
Champion wig

 Champion wig
 2,000 Bells
Link hat

 Link hat
 2,000 Bells
Majora's Mask

 Majora's Mask
 2,500 Bells
Champion outfit

 Champion Outfit
 2,300 Bells
Link outfit

 Link outfit
 2,300 Bells
Tulin outfit

 Tulin outfit
 1,200 Bells
Hylian trousers
 Hylian trousers 1,800 Bells
Ancient princess costume
 Ancient princess costume 3,000 Bells
Mineru costume
 Mineru costume 1,200 Bells
Ancient princess sandals
 Ancient princess sandals 1,600 Bells
Hylian boots
 Hylian boots 1,600 Bells
Hero's sword and shield
 Hero's sword and shield 5,000 Bells
Korok Forest wall
 Korok Forest wall 3,000 Bells
Korok Forest flooring
 Korok Forest flooring 3,000 Bells

How to unlock the Zelda items

Right now, the only way you can unlock the Zelda decor and clothing is by scanning in a Zelda series amiibo — we have a complete list of compatible amiibo in our Zelda & Splatoon character guide if you want to know which amiibo will work for this.

That means you also need to have unlocked the amiibo function at the ABD terminal; if you have upgraded Resident Services so that Isabelle is there (and it's no longer a tent), then you can use amiibo.

Then you can simply use the terminal and access Nook Shopping from there — and, eventually, you can also use the Nook Shopping App.

All the Zelda stuff is below the Mario-themed items and above the Pocket Camp items in the 'Special Goods' section under the 'Promotion' tab.

Annoyingly, you're restricted to buying five items a day via Nook Shopping, and they'll be mailed to you for the next day.

Finally, Breath of the Wild gets even more cosy. If you're looking for more guides on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, check out our full walkthrough hub for everything including the base game, Happy Home Paradise, and the 3.0 update.