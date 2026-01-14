If you're not the kind of person to use amiibo to get the perfect villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then the 3.0 update may well perk your ears up — Zelda series-themed items are on the cards! Or figures.

Yep, as of the 2026 update, you can buy yourself a whole set of Zelda furniture, clothes, accessories, and more. Curious about what your Bells, not rupees, can get you? Here's a list of every single Zelda item in AC:NH and how to unlock them.

All Zelda Items List - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you want a Zelda-themed room (or even island), there are 28 unique pieces to collect — and many of these can be customised, too! Clothes, a wand, some headgear, and furniture are all part of the collection. But if you want one of everything, it'll take six days to buy it all.

The items come from a range of games across the series, including Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Echoes of Wisdom, Majora's Mask, and Ocarina of Time.

Here's every single Zelda item available as of the Animal Crossing 2026 update:

Item Item Name Price Decayed Guardian 3,000 Bells Fairy bottle 1,000 Bells



Goddess Statue

2,500 Bells



Heart

350 Bells



Heart Container

2,000 Bells



Master Sword

5,000 Bells



Rupee 350 Bells



Silent princess

700 Bells



Triforce

3,333 Bells



Zonai authentication crest

3,000 Bells



Tri Rod 13,330 Bells



Ocarina of Time

2,500 Bells



Tri headband

1,500 Bells



Ancient princess wig

2,000 Bells



Champion wig

2,000 Bells



Link hat

2,000 Bells



Majora's Mask

2,500 Bells



Champion Outfit

2,300 Bells



Link outfit

2,300 Bells



Tulin outfit

1,200 Bells

Hylian trousers 1,800 Bells Ancient princess costume 3,000 Bells Mineru costume 1,200 Bells Ancient princess sandals 1,600 Bells Hylian boots 1,600 Bells Hero's sword and shield 5,000 Bells Korok Forest wall 3,000 Bells Korok Forest flooring 3,000 Bells

How to unlock the Zelda items

Right now, the only way you can unlock the Zelda decor and clothing is by scanning in a Zelda series amiibo — we have a complete list of compatible amiibo in our Zelda & Splatoon character guide if you want to know which amiibo will work for this.

That means you also need to have unlocked the amiibo function at the ABD terminal; if you have upgraded Resident Services so that Isabelle is there (and it's no longer a tent), then you can use amiibo.

Then you can simply use the terminal and access Nook Shopping from there — and, eventually, you can also use the Nook Shopping App.

All the Zelda stuff is below the Mario-themed items and above the Pocket Camp items in the 'Special Goods' section under the 'Promotion' tab.

Annoyingly, you're restricted to buying five items a day via Nook Shopping, and they'll be mailed to you for the next day.