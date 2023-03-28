Amazon Spring Sale

Amazon UK's huge Spring Sale is now underway offering up plenty of great Nintendo Switch console deals and discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories.

We've been busy rounding up all the best deals right here in this guide, so have a browse and see if anything takes your fancy. We'll be updating this page throughout the event (it ends tomorrow, 29th March!) with any new offers that appear, so make sure to keep checking back...

Amazon Spring Sale 2023: All Nintendo Switch Deals

Here, we'll be adding all of the best Nintendo deals we can find to save you from scrolling through the thousands of products on offer on Amazon's site. We'll be updating this guide throughout the event, so keep checking back to see new deals.

New deals are being added every few minutes, so feel free to browse the latest here: Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (US) | Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (UK)

Nintendo Switch Consoles and Bundles

Nintendo Switch - White (OLED Model)
Nintendo Switch - Neon (OLED Model)
Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral
Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue
Nintendo Switch (Red) + Super Mario Odyssey Download Code + The Super Mario Bros. Movie Stickers
Nintendo Switch Neon + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Membership
Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue)
Nintendo Switch Games and Game Bundles

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Pokémon Scarlet
Super Mario Odyssey
Pokémon Violet
Metroid Prime Remastered
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
LEGO DC Super-Villains - Amazon.co.uk DLC Exclusive
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Crawlco Block Knockers
Sonic Frontiers
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Super Mario Maker 2
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition
LEGO Worlds - Amazon DLC Exclusive
30 In 1 Game Collection Vol 2
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Mortal Kombat 11
Monopoly + Monopoly Madness
Okinawa Rush
Truck Driver
Among Us: Crewmate Edition
LEGO The Incredibles (Nintendo Switch)
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
Crisis Core: FFVII Reunion
Doctor Who: Duo Bundle (Nintendo Switch)
Pretty Girls Game Collection
Among The Sleep: Enhanced Edition (Nintendo Switch)
Redout 2: Deluxe Edition
Human Fall Flat (Amazon Exclusive)
Instant Sports (Nintendo Switch)
Lego City Undercover
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake BFF Edition
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - Amazon.co.uk DLC Exclusive
Nintendo eShop Credit

Amazon hasn't reduced its prices on Nintendo Switch eShop credit during this event, but not to worry – that's where we come in.

We're currently offering 5% off all of our Switch eShop credit vouchers at our store. Just choose your chosen amount below (you can stack multiple vouchers if you like), and then use code NLIFE5 at checkout to secure the deal:

UK

Nintendo eShop Card £15
Nintendo eShop Card £25
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £75
Nintendo eShop Card £100
US

Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $50
For our readers in mainland Europe, click here to browse our available eShop credit vouchers – remember to use code NLIFE5!

Nintendo Switch Controllers

PDP Rock Candy Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Mario
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Fireball Mario
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Hero's Ascent
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pokémon: Charizard Vortex
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pokémon: Pikachu vs. Meowth
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Woo-hoo! Mario
Nintendo Switch Cases

PDP Gaming Switch Commuter Case - Mario
PDP Gaming Switch Travel Case - Mario
Simpolor Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
Micro SD Cards

Learn all about the best microSD Cards for your Nintendo Switch in our guide.

64GB Micro SD Card 2 Pack Ultra Micro SDXC
SanDisk Ultra 32 GB microSDHC Memory Card (Twin Pack)
Lexar 32GB Micro SD Card 2 Pack
TRIDENITE 128GB Micro SD Card
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 128GB micro SD card
SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC card
SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC card + SD adapter
SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD Card
SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC card + SD adapter
SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC card
Lexar PLAY 1TB Micro SD Card
Nintendo Switch - Other Accessories

Orzly Switch Steering Wheel twin pack
Venom Multi-Colour LED Light-up Console Stand (Nintendo Switch)
Nintendo Switch Accessories Bundle
80 Game Card Storage Holder - Switch
PowerA Controller Charging Base for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch - Princess Zelda
Switch Sports Games Accessory Bundle
FYOUNG Controller Grip for JoyCon
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch - Super Mario Red
Charging Dock for Switch Joy Con
Ozeino Gaming Headset
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch - Super Mario Red
Nintendo Toys

LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser
EPOCH Games Super Mario Blow Up! Shaky Tower
Super Mario Hover Shell Strike - Action Game
EPOCH Games Super Mario Piranha Plant Escape
Mario Kart Racing Deluxe
Amazon Spring Sale 2023: When & What Is It?

Amazon's Spring Sale is a UK deals event taking place as we speak, with plenty of discounts on gaming goods and all sorts of items available.

The sale is live right now and ends on Wednesday 29th March at 23:59pm.

Get A Free Amazon Prime Trial

You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take part in the Spring Sale, but if you'd like to take advantage of super-fast and free delivery, make sure to pick up a free Amazon Prime trial here:

Amazon Prime Trial - US
Amazon Prime Trial - UK

You could also consider checking out a Prime Student trial should that apply to you: US / UK.