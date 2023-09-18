Amazon Big Deal Days
Image: Amazon

Amazon has announced that the next major sales event for Prime members is just around the corner, giving gaming fans – and indeed anyone – a chance to pick up a nice selection of bargains once more.

The event will kick off in October 2023 and is called Big Deal Days. A recent announcement confirmed that the event will take place on Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th October, with some early deals going live ahead of time (see today's Amazon Deals [US] / today's Amazon Deals [UK]).

As for the deals you can expect to see in the main event? Well, the celebration is likely to be similar to Amazon's other secondary Prime events, such as the Spring Sale which occurred earlier this year. For your reference, we've kept a list of the best Nintendo deals that were available during that event further down this page including games, consoles, micro SD cards, controllers, and more – we'd guess that similar types of offers will appear during October's Big Deal Days event.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Get A Free Amazon Prime Trial

To take part in the upcoming Big Deal Days event, you must be an Amazon Prime member. Thankfully, you can pick up a free Amazon Prime trial using the links provided below (trials last for 30 days, so make sure you've covered ready for when the event goes live):

Amazon Prime Free 30-Day Trial - UK
Amazon Prime Free 30-Day Trial - US

You could also consider checking out a Prime Student trial should that apply to you: US / UK.

Amazon Spring Sale 2023: All Nintendo Switch Deals

These were the best deals that were available during the Amazon Spring Sale 2023 (please note that the prices shown may no longer be accurate). We'll update this page with new deals that appear for the October Big Deal Days event once that goes live.

In the meantime, check these links for more deals: Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (US) | Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (UK)

Nintendo Switch Consoles and Bundles (Spring Sale 2023)

Nintendo Switch - White (OLED Model)
Nintendo Switch - Neon (OLED Model)
Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral
Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue
Nintendo Switch (Red) + Super Mario Odyssey Download Code + The Super Mario Bros. Movie Stickers
Nintendo Switch Neon + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Membership
Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue)
Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue)

Nintendo Switch Games and Game Bundles (Spring Sale 2023)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Metroid Prime Remastered
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Pokémon Scarlet
Super Mario Odyssey
Pokémon Violet
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
Crawlco Block Knockers
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
LEGO DC Super-Villains - Amazon.co.uk DLC Exclusive
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Sonic Frontiers
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
30 In 1 Game Collection Vol 2
Super Mario Maker 2
LEGO Worlds - Amazon DLC Exclusive
Monopoly + Monopoly Madness
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
Pretty Girls Game Collection
Doctor Who: Duo Bundle (Nintendo Switch)
Mortal Kombat 11
LEGO The Incredibles (Nintendo Switch)
Okinawa Rush
Lego City Undercover
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake BFF Edition
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
Truck Driver
Redout 2: Deluxe Edition
Crisis Core: FFVII Reunion
Among Us: Crewmate Edition
Instant Sports (Nintendo Switch)
Among The Sleep: Enhanced Edition (Nintendo Switch)
Human Fall Flat (Amazon Exclusive)
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - Amazon.co.uk DLC Exclusive
Nintendo eShop Credit (Spring Sale 2023)

Amazon hasn't reduced its prices on Nintendo Switch eShop credit during this event, but not to worry – that's where we come in.

We're sometimes able to offer 5% off all of our Switch eShop credit vouchers at our very own store. If any deals are live, they'll be shown below:

UK

Nintendo eShop Card £15
Nintendo eShop Card £25
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £75
Nintendo eShop Card £100
US

Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card $70
Nintendo Switch Controllers (Spring Sale 2023)

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Hero's Ascent
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pokémon: Charizard Vortex
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Fireball Mario
PDP Rock Candy Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Mario
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Woo-hoo! Mario
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pokémon: Pikachu vs. Meowth
Nintendo Switch Cases (Spring Sale 2023)

Simpolor Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
PDP Gaming Switch Travel Case - Mario
Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch
PDP Gaming Switch Commuter Case - Mario
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
Micro SD Cards (Spring Sale 2023)

Learn all about the best microSD Cards for your Nintendo Switch in our guide.

Lexar 32GB Micro SD Card 2 Pack
TRIDENITE 128GB Micro SD Card
64GB Micro SD Card 2 Pack Ultra Micro SDXC
SanDisk Ultra 32 GB microSDHC Memory Card (Twin Pack)
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 128GB micro SD card
SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC card
SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD Card
SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC card + SD adapter
SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC card + SD adapter
SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC card
Lexar PLAY 1TB Micro SD Card
Nintendo Switch - Other Accessories (Spring Sale 2023)

Nintendo Switch Accessories Bundle
Orzly Switch Steering Wheel twin pack
Venom Multi-Colour LED Light-up Console Stand (Nintendo Switch)
Ozeino Gaming Headset
Corsair HS35 Stereo Gaming Headset
80 Game Card Storage Holder - Switch
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch - Princess Zelda
Switch Sports Games Accessory Bundle
Charging Dock for Switch Joy Con
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch - Super Mario Red
PowerA Controller Charging Base for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch - Super Mario Red
FYOUNG Controller Grip for JoyCon
Nintendo Toys (Spring Sale 2023)

LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser
Super Mario Hover Shell Strike - Action Game
Mario Kart Racing Deluxe
EPOCH Games Super Mario Blow Up! Shaky Tower
EPOCH Games Super Mario Piranha Plant Escape
