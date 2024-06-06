Update #2 [Thu 6th Jun, 2024 03:25 BST]:

The third wave of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door icons are now available. This time you'll have until 12th July 2024 to redeem these icons. This third run contains characters like Mario, Bowser and Yoshi.

Update #1 [Thu 30th May, 2024 03:55 BST]:

Here's a reminder that the second wave of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door icons are now officially live. You'll have until 5th June 2024 to get this second wave containing characters like Koops, Vivian, Madame Flurrie, and more.

Original story [Thu 23rd May, 2024 02:45 BST]:

Nintendo is going all out with the launch of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on the Switch, and as part of this, it has added a new batch of icons to its 'Missions and Rewards' scheme for the online service.

The first wave, which runs from now until 29th May 2024, will be followed by three other waves. You can redeem six icons featuring characters like Mario and Peach. As usual, they'll set you back 10 Platinum Points each with borders and backgrounds priced at 5 Platinum Points each. Here's a look:

Nintendo is also offering some items on its My Nintendo Store, including a "retro" style GameCube case. You learn more about this item in our previous post. And if you haven't already got your hands on the game, be sure to check out our guide and review. Here's a snippet: