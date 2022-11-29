We love a good tangle of theories here at NL, especially when it's anything to do with the Zelda series — a story so tangled that even its creators aren't really sure what it all means.
So this latest theory intrigues us — the idea that Skyward Sword, Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom will form a triforce trilogy of games, with each one representing one of the three virtues of the triforce: Power, Wisdom, and Courage.
We've already gone all-in on the idea that the three virtues are represented by the three tribes of Yiga, Sheikah, and Zonai, and this video by Naydinfar posits that the three games match up, too.
Skyward Sword, with its origin story for Demise and Ganon and its red-and-black colour themes, represents Power. Breath of the Wild, which heavily features the technologically advanced (and blue) Sheikah tribe with its Sheikah slate, shrines, guardians, and towers, represents Wisdom. So it stands to reason that Tears of the Kingdom, with its teal-green colour palette and its hints at the Zonai, represents Courage.
This theory is bolstered by the three shrines of Power, Wisdom, and Courage in Breath of the Wild each featuring hints at this theming.
The Spring of Power in Akkala is a recreation of one from Skyward Sword, linking the two games together. The Spring of Wisdom is surrounded by Malice, and has the dragon Naydra imprisoned by Ganon's dark aura, tying it to BOTW's themes. The Spring of Courage, on the other hand, is found in the Zonai Ruins, surrounded by Zonai architecture and dragon statues.
You can read more about what the Zonai and Sheikah hints in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom mean in our trailer breakdowns and theory features:
- Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer Breakdown - Theories And Speculation
- 16 Theories About Link's Weird Arm In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2
- Fans May Have Translated The Zonai Text In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer
- Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Everything We Know So Far
What do you think? Is Tears of the Kingdom the missing piece of the triforce puzzle, or are we just going a bit nuts with speculation? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!
Comments (25)
I have a feeling it's in the ancient past of a Link to the Past. What we're observing in tears of the kingdom is hyrule separating from lorule
Never really associated Skyward Sword with Breath of the Wild. I sort of hope Tears is the second game in a BotW trilogy instead.
Skyward Sword is sort of my least favorite mainline Zelda title too, honestly, whereas BotW is my favorite, so that might be why I feel that way.
Stop trying to shoehorn Skyward Sword where it does not belong in.
How do you figure? Skyward sword was completely different in style to BOTW. TOTK has the sky theme going but there's been no mention of loftwings or anything else really connecting it to skyward sword.
I remember years ago someone wrote an article here at Nintendolife about skyward sword titled "how could a dungeon have a sky view?" A reference to the Skyview temple which funnily enough wasn't even in the sky. It just had an ending area where you could look up into the sky. This was written before the game had released.
Let's not assume too much. We still know next to nothing about Tears of the kingdom. Anyone else hoping Zelda is at some point playable? I mean if Assassins creed can have multiple playable characters why not zelda?
Leave Skyward Sword- the worst 3D Zelda- out of this.
It's funny how people don't count Age of Calamity, but yes TOTK is the final part of a trilogy.
In a narrative sense however there does seem to be a lot of ties to Skyward Sword. Many theorists do hint that things will come full circle and TOTK will break the Curse of Demise (beginning of the timeline, end of the timeline). Fujibayashi is also the lead director on SS, BOTW, and TOTK so there's that connection too.
I think it's cool to see the connections and think of them as a trilogy. Skyward Link isn't the same Link we see in Breath and Tears, but that doesn't mean the stories can't link together
@somnambulance BotW is kind of an antithesis to SS. Everything people didn't like about SS (mainly the constrained map and progression) was used as a guide in the making of BotW.
That said, I like SS for what it is, even if I like BotW way more
Nope.
Definitely not.
@Mattock1987 😂 but it's the literal origin of the entire Zelda timeline...
In some ways i think i still Like the traditional progression of the zelda games instead of the BOTW go anywhere from the start thing. You shouldn't be able to just run straight to the final boss. That kills the whole earning it by going through struggles and making accomplishments to get there. I'm still torn on the breakable weapons thing too. Maybe every weapon shouldn't be breakable.
@Bizzyb still the worst game.
Technically, it's already in a trilogy with BotW and AoC. And the team didn't sound all too eager to clarify its ties with the general series timeline before.
@Tinglemies I thought "shoehorning things where they don't belong" was the theme of SS???
How will it rank against the original Zelda trilogy? I mean of course Faces of Evil, Wand of Gamelon and Zelda's adventure.
@Bobb I get what you mean, but the stamina bar and the glider were lifted from SS for BotW.
Skyward Sword, Breath of the Wild & Tears of the Kingdom have the same game director, so it's not a strange idea that there is a relationship between the 3. But then again so are Minish cap and the Oracle games.
@Truegamer79 Oh, I HATE the breakable weapons! It's one thing if it's a tree branch, but a sword doesn't just snap in half because you hit a guy with it six times. At least have a repair option of some kind. It's honestly the worst thing about BOTW - but I still played the heck out of it!
I've tried so hard with Skyward Sword. I just want buttons. The controls feel awful with the pad. I guess I could try with motion controls...but honestly I'd rather just play another Zelda game.
I honestly think tears of the kingdom will be a reset of the Zelda series. I don’t have anything to back this up, nor do I want this to happen. But I do think this is the way things will go.
@Truegamer79 honestly they really haven’t mentioned anything about this game mostly just short trailers that don’t give much detail. The only names we know is the title
@LikelySatan you are probably right, but I guess we can agree on both were much improved on BotW
Wouldn’t make more sense. Aoc is the prequel even if The timeline gets a little messed up it shows us events close enough to the prime timeline we know what happens
AOC
BOTW
TOTK
No it wont be the final part
I sure hope TotK is the last of this phase of Zelda
Tap here to load 25 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...