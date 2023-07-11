Street Fighter is having its time in the light once again. Street Fighter 6 is pummeling down the competition on PS5, Xbox, and PC, and it feels like another jewel in the crown of Capcom's resurgence over the past five years.

But while we Switch owners can't join the likes of Luke and other Street Fighter newcomers and veterans, we can bask in the franchise's rich history. And now is a good time for that too, as Street Fighter II' Turbo: Hyper Fighting on the Super NES is now 30 years old. 30 years? How!?

Of course, Turbo: Hyper Fighting isn't the only release of Street Fighter II, but it's one many have fond memories of. Released back in 1993 following the original arcade release the previous December, this version of the game is also available on the Super NES Classic. Turbo came on a larger cartridge size and allowed you to adjust the game's playing speed. It's a more accurate version of the arcade release, too, with improved voice lines, animations, and visuals.

There are tons of ways to play Street Fighter II nowadays, and in celebration of Turbo: Hyper Fighting's anniversary, we thought it would be fun to see what you lovely readers think is the best version of Street Fighter II.

Note: We've decided to keep this list to games new players can currently track down and play on a Nintendo console — so we've left out the TurboGrafx-16 version of Street Fighter II': Champion Edition and the Mega Drive version of Super Street Fighter II, which were both previously available as Virtual Console releases. If you're into your Street Fighter, you can snap up the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection on Switch, which gives you six different ways to play Street Fighter II.