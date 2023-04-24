Despite the overwhelmingly positive reception to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild when it launched back in 2017, there are undoubtedly those who yearn for a return to what they deem to be a more “traditional” Zelda experience. With its open world, shrines, weapon degradation, and ‘rune’ abilities, Breath of the Wild most certainly made some significant changes to the games that came prior, but we have to ask ourselves here: just what constitutes a “traditional” Zelda game, anyway?
From a story perspective, Zelda games have always followed a pretty similar path: you play as a hero who must embark on a grand adventure to save the land and defeat evil. That’s always been the case, whether you’re talking about the original NES game, Ocarina of Time, or Breath of the Wild. Some titles, like Majora’s Mask or Link’s Awakening, might well feel different in how they approach their respective narratives, but those games still boil down to the same essentials.
So aside from the story, what else can we look at? Well, one of the most prominent narrative and gameplay mechanics in the Zelda franchise is the presence of dungeons. For the longest time, dungeons have always been presented as themed environments that offer up specific puzzles and enemies, most of which need to be conquered by the use of a particular item. Indeed, one of the biggest gripes that some people have with Breath of the Wild is that it doesn’t have any traditional dungeons. But is that true?
No, it’s not. While yes, the vast majority of your time in Breath of the Wild will be spent roaming around the overworld and visiting the 120 shrines dotted about the place, dungeons do still exist in the form of the Divine Beasts. They may look similar to one another in their overall style, but the four beasts are entirely unique in terms of the challenges they present. Heck, they’re even themed! Vah Ruta is water; Vah Naboris is thunder; Vah Rudania is fire; and finally, Vah Medoh is wind. So while you certainly won’t find something that looks like Ocarina of Time's Forest Temple in Breath of the Wild, there’s no doubt that dungeons do exist in the game.
What about themed items, then? Normally, “traditional” Zelda games will grant you access to things like the Hookshot, Iron Boots, and Spinner, for example, but these are most certainly missing from Breath of the Wild. Instead, upon completion of each Divine Beast, we’re granted access to abilities like Mipha’s Grace and Urbosa’s Fury. But really, just how different are these from the key items from the past? If anything, we’d say they’re even better, since you can benefit from their use at any location in Hyrule. We certainly can’t recall many instances of the Hookshot being useful on Wind Waker’s Outset Island, can you?
Our point is that you still gain new abilities throughout your time in Breath of the Wild just like those older Zelda games, only this time, you’re granted access to a whole bunch pretty much right from the start. We know that the runes and Sheikah slate don’t scream “ooh shiny new item” when you’re 20 hours into the game, but Breath of the Wild consistently introduces new and interesting scenarios in which to experiment with your loadout, we’d argue that the runes almost constantly feel fresh.
Now let’s talk about towns. For many, towns in Zelda games offer up some of the most memorable experiences in the entire franchise. Can you imagine Skyward Sword without its cosy starting location, Skyloft? What about Ocarina of Time’s Kokiri Forest? Again, we see the same complaint with Breath of the Wild that there simply aren’t enough towns, but this really doesn’t ring true to us. You’ve got Goron City, Hateno Village, Gerudo Town, Lurelin Village, Rito Village, Kakariko Village, and more. Heck, you can even build an entire town via the ‘From the Ground Up’ side quest.
Our theory with this is that because the land of Hyrule in Breath of the Wild is so vast, time spent in the various towns might feel more fleeting for players, but we’d argue that the settlements themselves are just as vibrant and full of life as any town found in prior games, with just as many opportunities for fun little activities or side quests.
We could go on and on about what constitutes a Zelda game and why Breath of the Wild most definitely fits that mould, but let’s take a look at a couple of other key franchises and see what’s going on there. First up is Resident Evil. When Capcom launched Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, many deemed it to be a return to form for the franchise after the disappointing critical reception for Resident Evil 6. But with its focus on a family of twisted individuals warped by the ghostly presence of a young girl, the entire premise of Resident Evil 7 is about as far away as you can get from the evil shenanigans conducted by Umbrella in the earlier games.
Yet despite this, it’s still irrefutably a Resident Evil game. Why? Because the inclusion of staple items and mechanics from the series, like herbs, typewriters (well, cassette recorders), item boxes, limited ammo, and lock picks are all still there. Yes, the game might look and even feel different from the earlier entries, but it still carries enough of the franchise’s core DNA to be deemed a Resident Evil game.
And what about Final Fantasy? There are many out there who are bemoaning the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI for its lack of turn-based battles and party management, but with the inclusion of Chocobos, Summons, stat management, and Moogles, is it really any less of a Final Fantasy game than, say, Final Fantasy VII? Are turn-based battles really the key identifying feature for Final Fantasy games? We’d argue not, and it’s not been that way for a long time at this point
Going back to The Legend of Zelda, we would argue that, much like Resident Evil and Final Fantasy, its identity can be felt acutely from the very first game all the way to Breath of the Wild. It’s taken some sharp turns here and there along the way, but we wouldn’t deny that Breath of the Wild is a Zelda game any more than we’d deny that Majora’s Mask is one. Ultimately, of course, what you’re personally after from a Zelda game may differ drastically from ourselves, and we wouldn’t dream of denying you the opportunity to experience a new entry that’s more up your alley, but when we see folks claim that Breath of the Wild isn’t a Zelda game, we can’t help but furrow our brows in confusion.
What exactly do you think constitutes a traditional Zelda experience, and do you think Breath of the Wild contains the right elements? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
Zelda games are broken anyway as you don’t play as Zelda.
Different people will see elements of a “Traditional Zelda Game” differently, it’s only natural. Some will say a traditional game would be a open overworld with dungeons, NPCs, side quests, epic boss fights, whatever else I’m missing. In truth, a series doesn’t have to stick to its roots for every game. Switch-ups and reinventions of older franchises like this one help them feel fresh and brand new. Let’s be honest, people would be pretty sick and tired of just 2D Mario games and Zelda games that just followed the Ocarina Of Time style for most future entries. I don’t believe a “traditional” Zelda game exists. As long as the the game flies under the Zelda banner and name, it’s a Zelda game. And like I said before, it’s all in how the individual views the series and what they deem as it’s staples.
For me it is just an adventure game with recurring characters. If it had one type of genre it was boxed into we wouldn't be on our 30 Zelda or whatever.
For me, a 'traditional' Zelda is anything that fits the 'A Link to the Past' blueprint of dungeons with key items connected by a larger overworld.
BotW goes back beyond that to the original Zelda blueprint of having an overworld filled with secrets and puzzles. Where it deviates is that dungeons take more of a backseat, and key items are absent.
Two things stop me from enjoying BOTW. First, is the weapon degradation. I don't know how many times my weapon kept breaking, especially in the middle of an intense battle. Second, is the choice of life vs. stamina. I don't like the idea of choosing whether to have more life or more stamina at the close of every shrine. Both of those ideas ruin the game for me and that is why I never completed BOTW and not have any interest in TOTK.
Link, Zelda, Key Items, a certain amount of openness, and Dungeons (and yes, Shrines count as dungeons...just a different take on dungeons). Everything else is kinda up in the air.
Dungeons with puzzles, Link and Key items.
A traditional Zelda game? A Link to the Past.
Mainly agree with article. Really miss turn based Final Fantasy though. XI, XIV, XV and VIIR just aren't for me and XVI probably also won't be. Maybe I'll try XV again someday.
@Joshie0234 Yes, weapon degradation is annoying.
But a few comments on your second point about choosing life versus stamina. You can swap them out in Hateno at the dark goddess statue. You max out Stamina way before you'll max out your hearts. And it's so easy to cook foods to increase both anyway that it shouldn't affect your exploration or battles until you've completed enough shrines to have ample of both without foods.
Ooo, I hate deconstructing stuff but here goes;
Exploration: check
Collecting stuff: check
Hitting stuff: check
Solving puzzles: check
Getting lost/stuck: check
Link: check
Zelda: check
Yep...looks like a Zelda game to me.
I still say calling the divine beasts dungeons is a bit of a stretch. Granted they were the closest things we got to a genuine Zelda dungeon I still feel they lacked the feel of what makes a dungeon in the Zelda games. They also all felt way too similar to each other. And though the author points out they are even themed, that theming doesn’t amount to anything really until you fight the boss. When you are going through the divine beasts it’s not anything like going through a fire or water temple where the elements are actually present within the dungeon. Not saying BotW is bad because it lacks good dungeon design, but I’m certainly hoping we get some actual dungeons in TotK
To me Zelda is an adventure game set in a large world centered around the now iconic mythos. That mythos is set above the player character (hence the multiple links… Zelda at least has an in universe justification with the law that all princesses will be named Zelda and the whole reincarnation of a goddess deal) Nintendo is always experimenting with the formula so for me so long as it is an adventure game set in Hyrule/world of Zelda I doubt I will have an issue.
The ability to throw a chicken
The original LoZ laid the groundwork for LttP, which in turn laid the groundwork for OoT.
But that being said, every game after has just been improved variations on those same blueprints, until BotW. (Zelda 2, notwithstanding)
I dont get nostalgia tingles from BotW the way I did with any other the others, even though I absolutely love that game.
Skyward Sword gave me all the nostalgia tingles but wasn't nearly as fun of an experience, overall.
So, its a weird in-between place to be stuck in the middle of as a lifetime Zelda fan. I do think that TotK might be leaning more into the traditional Zelda vibes, while also staying true to what BotW set up.
Honestly, who are we to say what makes a "traditional Zelda game"? The series has been reinventing itself every 1-2 games.
Just imagine the uproar it would have been if the internet as it is today had existed when they released Zelda 2
A traditional Zelda game is ocarina of time and wind waker. Linear Zelda games are the way to go. Using your hard earned item to solve the dungeon is the right way to play the legend of Zelda games.
Most of the people saying FFXVI isn't recognizable as Final Fantasy to them aren't merely bemoaning the lack of turn-based battles. FF7 Remake isn't turn-based, after all, yet I've never heard anyone claim it's not a "real" Final Fantasy game. Because, even with its differences, it still feels like a JRPG in the same series.
On some level, this discussion is pointless, because a "Zelda" or "Final Fantasy" game is whatever the company publishing it decides to brand it. But, at some point, you alter the gameplay, look, and feel of the game enough that it doesn't feel like a successor to what came before it.
The author says that FFXVI having moogles, summons, and chocobos is sufficient to call it a Final Fantasy game, but I'd argue you could, using that very same logic, argue for something like Hyrule Warriors being a Zelda game, even though it clearly isn't.
@Bobb Eh, no. The Zelda series spent two decades basically iterating on the same formula. That's why Breath of the Wild was such a monumental entry in the series.
A top-down perspective and dungeons are the "traditional" hallmarks. Unless we're talking about 3D Zelda games. Then the lines get blurred. But that's not a bad thing.
Eh, I dont really care what makes a traditional zelda game, there shouldn't be a checkbox that ninetendo has to fill out for every new zelda. On that note, botw is not only my favorite zelda but my favorite game of all time, so I'm not gonna complain
What a weird article. Everyone and their grandmothers can tell that BOTW was a huge departure for the Zelda. That isn't debatable. Some people liked those changes and some people didn't. Obviously, those who dislike BOTW value different elements in Zelda. This article feels like it's just trying to gaslight oldschool Zelda fans.
NL: "Oh, BOTW doesn't feel like a Zelda game to you? Well, you're clearly wrong and here's why".
Very little in the Zelda franchise has ever stayed the same and I suspect your opinions regarding the series will relate to where you started with it.
The first was totally open world, the second much more linear with the item progression trope but had random battles and side scrolling with a developed combat and magic system. Link to the past was much more linear despite a seemingly open world and then Link's awakening totally threw all the characters out the window and created a totally different world and all those changes came before we even moved into 3d.
Majora's, Spirit Tracks, Minish cap, Tri-force heroes and finally Breath of the Wild all deviate from the version of Zelda many have in their heads - one I think is heavily based on Ocarina, but are no less great Zelda games.
So what even is a traditional Zelda game anyway?
@Ralizah What I meant as my point is, Eiji Aonuma made that a Zelda game. Who are we to say he hasn't made a Zelda game?
Personally, what I liked the most about BotW was the nostalgic feeling of helplessness I felt as a kid playing games like OoT. As I grew older as a gamer, games got easier as you develop that "game logic". BotW had me wandering around in useless places for hours just like it had me wandering Kokiri village. Is it a Zelda game? Yes. Is it a traditional one? Who knows
I like Breath of the Wild because it's not a traditional Zelda game. It shook up the series formula when it needed it the most. There will always be those that want the series to "return to its roots" but I'd argue those are the same people holding it back. The series can't grow if it's restrained by preconcieved notions of what a Zelda game is
The puzzles are definitely different from “traditional” Zelda, but are still challenging. You are just more disconnected, with the shieka slate doing more of the puzzle than link.
@Tchunga somewhat ironically I think that you can make the argument that BOTW did return Zelda to its roots.
The original nes game gave you a cave and said explore and find it out on your own BOTW is very similar in that regard.
@Wheatly Very true. But if we're being honest most of us working under the term "tradtional Zelda" probably haven't played the NES original. When most think of traditional Zelda, they likely think of games like A Link to the Past or Ocarina of Time
@Tchunga I agree. I very much think that the 'traditional Zelda' idea is based almost wholly around A LTTP and Ocarina for the 2D and 3D games respectively.
I am old enough to have first finished Zelda on the NES and lucky enough to have parents who bought me both Zelda and The Adventures of Link for my 10th birthday. I fell in love with the series then and there.
I still don’t know if I like botw. It’s good but there’s too much missing for me. My favourite is the wind waker. Gorgeous,great story and dungeons and I enjoy the sailing around exploring the islands
@Quarbit it’s just what they do here.
This is a very complicated subject.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still an entry in the series that feels like a Zelda game. I think the term “Traditional” really just means “Formulaic” and Zelda has followed a formula for decades before deciding to deviate from it.
You can’t really compare Final Fantasy and The Legend of Zelda too much as Final Fantasy has lost all sense of its original identity as a franchise, while The Legend of Zelda has retained its entire identity. All the Zelda series really did was move away from the formulaic design and leaned more into the exploration and adventure aspect the games were originally known for in its earlier years. Final Fantasy has completely changed genres, story tones, and as of XVI, is going to be the first rated M game in the franchise’s history. Quite different from the Train Suplex of Final Fantasy VI. lol
Pretty simple; one defined by linear progression.
I for one am glad that Breath of the Wild moved away from the formula handled since A Link to the Past.
That's not to say I don't like the prior games! In fact I very much want to see Wind Waker and Twilight Princess on Switch, or even a new 2D entry or remake. However, I don't want the big entries to regress to a level of "unfreedom".
I did play the NES games in the 80s on a friends console, but I wasn't a big fan. I didn't have a SNES but Ocarina of Time, Wind Waker and Twilight Princess impressed me greatly. Skyward Sword is one I rushed out to buy at launch, but didn't enjoy as much as the previous games. I'm currently replaying on Switch and the HD version has really improved the game for me. After so many open world games, Skyward Sword feels refreshing. Breath of the Wild, I stopped playing, I just was not enjoying the game.
I like the semi open world, linear progression, intricately constructed environmental puzzles, dungeons, bosses, metroid style item progression. Pretty much the the formula since Ocarina. I didn't enjoy wandering around a massive open world or breakable weapons. Not that I think Breath of the Wild is bad, but it is such a different experience to Skyward Sword by design, which is almost all dungeon.
I appreciate Nintendo not playing it safe with Breath of the Wild, and I'm still interested to see how Tears of the Kingdom turns out, but I certainly prefer the earlier 3D Zelda games.
Whats wrong with articles like this and BOTW fans in general is … why do you defend the abscence of things?
There isn’t a single excuse as why not to have all the things that constitute a traditional Zelda in a BOTW formula.
Why wouldn’t you want a mix of both things? 🙄🙄🙄.
And the more you defend the abscence of items, themed dungeons, music, bosses, iconic and zany NPCs, side quests, etc …. The less we will get them in the future.
Also: I NEVER opened a chest in BOTW that was meaningful or a surprise like in the old Zeldas.
Yey…. Rupees for the 1000th times … Yey! Another ore …. Sigh… another ingredient ….
Give me meaningful quests with pieces of heart! Give me unique and useful items to traverse dungeons and new lands to keep things fresh.
I don’t want to use the same four runes during a 60 hour run. Feels cheap
Give me characters which I can get interested to help and develop their backstories! Not generic NPCs.
Give me epic music!
Give me bosses that make me think how to defeat, they were puzzled by themselves… not BOTW hit sponges 🙄
Give me dungeons that feel like I’m actually progressing and feel unique!
But no! We can’t have all that … am I right? Let’s have some Nuts and Bolts instead! What … the… hell?
Let’s pander to the Minecraft generation because…. It sells…
