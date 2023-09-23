Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Readers, I have messed up. I reckon I have around 15 hours left of Sea of Stars and I am still adoring every step of the journey, but silly old me went and bought Metroid Prime Remastered last week, which is (it turns out) also phenomenal. Top this off with the fact that I have just started a Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign on the PS5 and I am left with three great games battling for my time.

So, what am I playing this weekend? Knowing the way my brain works, it feels like the optimum time for a Zelda replay…

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

The Switch will mainly be taking a bit of a backseat this weekend, namely thanks to the launch of the Separate Ways DLC for Resident Evil 4 and the release of the massive 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077.

That said, I am currently in the midst of a STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic run on Switch, so if I have some time to spare, I'll definitely be looking to make a bit more progress.

PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

I'm gearing up for Super Mario Bros. Wonder already - yes it's way too early, but I'm a massive child - so this weekend on Switch is looking like it'll be dedicated to blasting through New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, a game I feel doesn't get as much love as it deserves.

I've also been pushing my kids into trying out Super Mario Galaxy for the first time so, yeah, it's all Mario in my house for the foreseeable future, possibly with a little F-Zero 99 thrown in for good measure. What a time to be alive! Have a great weekend, pals.

That's enough about us, what the heck are you folks up to? Drop the game that you will be maining in the poll above and then take to the comments to let us know what else you have on the cards.

