It's the weekend! That means it's time to sit back, relax, and enjoy some games.
Before we do so, however, let's take a look back at what's been going on this week. One of the biggest stories was actually in relation to the massive leak suffered by Xbox in which Phil Spencer expressed a rather blunt desire to acquire Nintendo. Good luck with that, Phil.
Elsewhere, we found out that two legendary Jurassic Park games from the Sega Genesis will be added to Limited Run Games' collection, which surprised and delighted many fans, including this writer. Not only that, but Nintendo has also announced that Kirby & the Amazing Mirror will be joining the GBA collection on Nintendo Switch Online.
Finally, we gave our verdict on Mortal Kombat 1 for the Nintendo Switch, and uhh... erm... oh gosh, you'd better just read it yourselves.