Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I've rolled credits on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, so I'm taking a short break from it this weekend before heading back in to gather up the remaining collectibles. I'm mainly playing through Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 on the Switch, and despite its drawbacks, I'm having a seriously good time with it; MGS3 in particular is simply sublime.

Even Metal Gear will take a slight back seat, however, as I'll be diving into Alan Wake II after a rather brisk 13-year wait for the sequel. The original is hands down one of my favourite games of all time, so I'm just thrilled to finally continue the story. And it's a proper survival horror, too! Heaven.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend is my BIRFDAY so I won't have a lot of time for video games, but when I do, I'll be playing Slay the Spire. I got back into it again and I am hooked. Still. Currently trying to beat Ascension 10. I also bought Dave the Diver though! So maybe some of that! Or maybe I'll mix them up. Slay the Diver. Dave the Spire. Yeah.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

"I'm ruined. I have nothing left. Except Spider-Man." That is Harry Osborn. It is also me. I will be playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and more Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Okay, there might be a little bit of Mario Kart thrown in since I will be seeing friends. But, mostly, it's Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

It’s a busy weekend for my partner, so I’m not sure how much Super Mario Bros. Wonder we’ll manage to squeeze in, but I hope it’ll give him some good downtime between work things. We still have a lot to play, but of what we have played, it’s marvellous.

Otherwise, I’ve been keeping myself occupied with Blasphemous on Switch – which I’ve finally gone back to and it’s clicked, at last. Esdras, of the Anointed Legion is currently standing in my path, so it's time to take him down and explore the second half of the map.

Have a good weekend!

