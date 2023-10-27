Update [Fri 27th Oct, 2023 02:30 BST]:
Following an announcement earlier this week, Nintendo has now officially made Mario Party 3 available to Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
Original story [Wed 25th Oct, 2023 02:05 BST]:
Nintendo has announced it will be adding the Mario Party 3 to the Switch N64 service this week on 27th October.
Mario Party 3 originally made its debut on the Nintendo 64 in 2000 and 2001. It adds Waluigi and Daisy to the party, and also includes the first Story Mode. Along with this, there are six game boards and more than 70 mini-games to enjoy.
Here's some extra information from the official Nintendo PR:
Hot off his appearance in Mario Tennis™ for the Nintendo 64 system (also playable with an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership), Waluigi joins the Mario Party 3 cast of characters with his unruly spirit and a chaotic board of his own – Waluigi’s Island – filled with tricky traps and crafty contraptions. The delightful Daisy also makes her first Mario Party series appearance as a playable character, bringing her incomparable charm to the competition.
And of course, what’s a Mario Party game without multiplayer mini-games?** This installment’s positively overflowing with more than 70 effervescent entertainments to enjoy. Jump over clock hands in Tick Tock Hop, bring your appetite and race to see who can Eatsa Pizza first, swing from vine to vine in Vine With Me, run circles in Eye Sore from Super Mario 64™, laugh yourself silly as you mix and match the Toad’s face in Picture Imperfect or try to emerge the victor atop the slick Snowball Summit.
Sporting the first Story mode in the Mario Party franchise – complete with a quest to become the top Superstar in the universe! – along with six game boards bursting with variety, the introduction of Duel mode, a host of newly added items and the addition of the bow-tie sporting Game Guy, Mario Party 3 has savoir faire and good times to spare.
To play Mario Party 3, you'll need to have a membership for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Japan is getting the same game this week. The remaining games in the latest wave of Nintendo 64 games include 1080 Snowboarding and Japan is getting Harvest Moon 64 as well.