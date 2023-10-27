I've heard of being fashionably late for the party, but this was ridiculous, Nintendo.

At least we don't have to wait a whole week after the release trailer, so that's nice, but i wouldnt say the consession was worth it. Anyways, I'm looking forward to finally getting to play this game, as I never had any of the Mario Party games on N64 growing up. I do have incredibly vague childhood memories of renting I think the first one, but I was no older than 4 or 5. So you're talking deep into the recesses of my brain.

Playing them on NSO, I gotta say, the first game kinda sucks. Time has not been kind to that one. Minigames repeat constantly, the boards are boring and too reliant on luck--Wario's Canyon in particular, despite having great music, just felt completely random and only like 2 stars were won over the course of the entire match--and they hadn't come up with items yet, so the whole thing feels soulless.

MP2 was definitely a huge step up, but I don't think it lives up to the hype. I gave each of the boards a go except for the ones that were already in Superstars (so yeah, I haven't unlocked the Bowser one), but that's pretty much the extent of what I played. So maybe I just haven't given the game enough of a chance. It isn't bad or anything, but I was really expecting more, considering how much everyone praises it.

Based on the trailer, though, I think I'm more impressed with the boards in Mario Party 3. Hoping this will be the one that really makes me start appreciating the N64 games. It'll be something for my dad and I to play together; he enjoys Mario Party more than other games I play because the random elements give him a chance to win, lol.

As of now, my favorite original Mario Party games are still 6 and DS. I would say Superstars probably dethrones them by default as a best-of compilation; yes, I know all the boards are from the first three games, and while I think they're all pretty solid except for Yoshi's Fruit Island, it's really the stellar selection of 100 minigames--less than 10 of which being duds--and the overall quality-of-life improvements and added features like online play, that elevate Superstars above the rest. I still wish the game got boards from later entries as DLC.

Mario Party Superstars Booster Board Pass when, Nintendo??

In all seriousness though, and this is a conversation all in its own, I think that for the next generation of Nintendo hardware, they should just keep adding remastered content to their multiplayer games and support them throughout the life cycle of the console. If they can bring back every character and 100 stages for Smash Ultimate, why can't they do it with other franchises? Mario Kart 8 is already like halfway there now. A Mario Party game with every board in series history (or at least all the good ones) eventually added as DLC would be sick. It would sure beat starting from scratch only to release a mediocre and unfinished product, like all their Mario sports games have been this gen...