Which version of Super Mario Bros. 3 do you prefer?

Time really flies, doesn't it? Can you believe it's nearly November 2023 already? Mad. Not only that but it's also now been 35 years since the debut launch of Super Mario Bros. 3 on the NES (as highlighted by our gorgeous pals over at Time Extension) in 1988. That's an awfully long time, and we've seen the Super Mario franchise blossom into an absolute titan in the years since, graduating to the 3D realm with Super Mario 64, spawning countless sports spin-offs and party games, and even gracing the big screen with the monumentally successful The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
As for Super Mario Bros. 3, Nintendo's third (technically fourth) mainline outing was met with significant critical praise and is consistently regarded as one of the greatest games of all time to this very day. So much so, in fact, that it spawned not one, but two re-releases over the years, the first of which being part of Super Mario All-Stars on the SNES, and the second on the GBA as Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3.
So with that in mind, we thought we'd dive into each version of Super Mario Bros. 3 and find out which one you, our dear readers, prefer to play. If you're a subscriber to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, then the good news is you can experience all three versions of this classic via the NES, SNES, and GBA apps. In terms of gameplay, all three are pretty indistinguishable, but there are some significant presentation variations that might sway you toward one version in particular. So let's find out, shall we?