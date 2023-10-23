Which version of Super Mario Bros. 3 do you prefer?

Super Mario Bros. 3 - NES (1988)

The original release of Super Mario Bros. 3 is still considered by many to be superior for one reason: it's the original. It did so much right the first time around that it can be difficult, if not impossible, to pick out any major faults.

Visually, the game is obviously a product of its time, but there are a significant number of improvements made over the prior NES entries, including more expressive and endearing character models, a higher variation of textures, and the addition of shadows to give platforms a sense of added depth.

Super Mario All-Stars - SNES (1993)

Since Nintendo set out to make faithful gameplay recreations of the original NES games with All-Stars, the main difference with this iteration comes with its visuals and audio. When you boot up the game, the main menu wallops you with an explosion of colour, demonstrating the significantly increased power of the SNES over the NES.

The improved textures and use of colour within the game's levels bring it much closer in line with Super Mario World, and this is also felt in the softer, more expressive soundtrack. Otherwise, this is very much the same experience that was offered on the NES, and you're even getting the same UI information at the bottom of the screen.

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 - GBA (2003)

In terms of its visuals and overall presentation, Super Mario Advance 4 is, at first glance at least, incredibly similar to its elder SNES sibling. Yet, if you look a bit closer, there are a few key differences here that make the GBA version stand out.

First up, we've got the added voiceover work of the incredible Charles Martinet, giving Mario a much-needed sense of personality as he works his way through the levels (hearing him say "woohoo, just what I needed!" whenever he picks up an item never gets old). The action has also been zoomed in considerably compared to the previous releases, which is no doubt to cater to the 2.9-inch screen on the GBA. Finally, much of the UI information has been moved to the top of the screen.

With its gameplay, the GBA version also adds a few bells and whistles with the optional e-Card mechanic, allowing players to scan e-Cards into the game using the e-Reader. Naturally, this wasn't possible with the earlier iterations of the game, but thankfully it doesn't overhaul the experience drastically for returning players.

Which version of Super Mario Bros. 3 do you prefer? NES - OG all the way! SNES (All-Stars) - So colourful! GBA (Advance 4) - Love me some Charles Martinet! I haven't played any... sorry Which version of Super Mario Bros. 3 do you prefer? (123 votes) NES - OG all the way! 33 % SNES (All-Stars) - So colourful! 33 % GBA (Advance 4) - Love me some Charles Martinet! 30 % I haven't played any... sorry 3 %

