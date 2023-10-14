Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Out of nowhere, I have suddenly realised that we are a week away from the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and I am still yet to finish both Sea of Stars and Metroid Prime Remastered. I'm not going to kid myself and say that I will get either of them done this weekend, but it would be really good if I could bring at least one of them a little closer to completion before I wahoo my way into GOTY discussions which jarringly seem to be just around the corner...

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend I will be playing....... Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos. Gasp. What could it mean?

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I’ve been playing some Disney Illusion Island recently, so I’ll likely break that one out over the weekend and sink a couple of hours into it here and there. It’s good; a really nice way to spend my time while I await the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

I also plan to spend a bit of time on Forza Motorsport on the Series X. It’s decent so far, but something’s missing for me… I’m not quite sure what. Needless to say, I think Gran Turismo 7 might actually be the superior racer, which is surprising because I genuinely thought Turn 10 would knock it out of the park with its latest Forza entry.

Gonçalo Lopes, Reviewer

One of the “Horses of the Apocalypse” rode by me the other day and I had no clue those were a thing in Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare until now, so I’m gonna try to at least capture one of them this weekend. Some excellent run and gun action courtesy of my Deathwish Enforcers physical copy arrival and a bit of Dreamcast Mobile Suit Gundam 0079: Rise From the Ashes for no particular reason. Most of the weekend will be spend tinkering the final details on my new music album release next Monday so further gaming needs to take a back seat for now.

Game of the Week is (unsurprisingly) still F-Zero 99! I have secured a 1st place 99-pilot race in Port Town II with Wild Goose. On the home stretch, I took out the 3rd place contender and slingshot from the left past the other two unsuspecting drivers for a dramatic, last-second podium win. Glorious stuff, glad I caught it on video.

There are our plans, but what about you? Drop the game that you will be maining in the poll below and then take to the comments to let us know what else you have on the cards.