Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

After the monumental news earlier this week of an upcoming Legend of Zelda movie, it's admittedly got me back in the mood for Tears of the Kingdom, so I've been hopping in and out in the hope that it might actually keep me engaged long enough to reach the end credits this time. I'm really trying, y'know?

Elsewhere, I'm currently playing Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots on the PS3. Going through MGS2 and 3 via the Master Collection got me itching to finish Solid Snake's journey and the fourth entry is definitely one of my favourites. It's got extremely long cutscenes and it's way too indulgent, but I love the OctoCamo mechanic and the awesome boss fights.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

This weekend, I am finally going to crack into Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. This may or may not be a game that I have said that I am going to play since June, but it is really going to happen this weekend for real. I hope...

Other than that, I, too, might be heading back into a bit of Tears of the Kingdom after foolishly picking it up for a minute or two this week and rapidly discovering approximately 3,000 other things that I would like to do. I am never going to complete this game and I am ok with that.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I’ve got a bunch of stuff on the docket at the moment – arguably too much. I’ve still got a long way to go in Star Ocean: The Second Story R, but darn, what an excellent remake. I also finally got a physical copy of Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, so I reckon I’ll be diving into that.

Otherwise, I need to check out the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks this weekend, and my first pilgrimage has left me wanting more brutal Metroidvania action, so I bought Blasphemous II on sale. How will I fit all of this in? No idea! Enjoy your weekends, folks.

Gavin Lane, Editor

It's going to be a weekend of frantic GOTY-candidate blitzing for me. I hit a wall against a Sonic Superstars boss last week, so I need to go back and get through that. I've still got many Wonder worlds to visit, a Sea of Stars to sail, I'm desperate to play COCOON, and I've been meaning to fire up Raindrop Sprinters for weeks now.

However, the arrival of the Tears of the Kingdom Zelda and Ganondorf amiibo meant dipping back into TOTK this week, which diverted me for a few hours. I've still got the Gerudo-region dungeon to visit in that one, and I'm in no rush. Probably best to avoid Hyrule if I want to tick some other things off my list, though. Have a great weekend, everyone.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

I will wrap up my time with M2’s Zero Fire. This is the definitive proof that Toaplan was not only a master of vertical but also horizontal shmups (though I admit to struggling with the original arcade versions, both games are super hardcore). I picked up Sanabi intrigued by the game’s art style, looks like another great reflex-based platform slasher to add to the collection. Air Twister also proved to be a fine surprise. While the entire experience is short and repetitive, sublime visuals and the amazing soundtrack by Valensia sold me on the whole thing. I hope to have it completed over the weekend.

Game of the Week is Ridge Racer 2, the 2006 one on PSP that for some reason I had never played before. Another harsh reminder that the Switch has no game from the franchise which, along with the Ace Combat series, continues to be a huge hole in the system’s otherwise fantastic library. Better luck on Switch’s successor? Let’s hope Namco agrees.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend, although I honestly will probably be playing more Slay the Spire on my Switch, I will also be attempting to set some time aside to finally, finally play Baldur's Gate 3. Also, Cuisineer just came out, and I've been looking forward to that for ages, but maybe I'll wait for a Switch version since I have a massive backlog right now!

There are our plans, but what about you? Drop the game that you will be maining in the poll below and then take to the comments to let us know what else you have on the cards.