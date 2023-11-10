The Super Mario Bros. Movie had a tremendous amount of success in cinemas earlier this year, but if you didn't catch it, it's now available on certain digital and streaming services.

If you happen to be located in the US, it's today been confirmed Illumination and Nintendo's hit animated movie will be arriving on the streaming service Netflix next month on 3rd December.

"For the families that go a little too hard on Mario Kart over the holidays, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be on Netflix to help the healing. December 3!"

For the families that go a little too hard on Mario Kart over the holidays, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be on Netflix to help the healing. December 3! pic.twitter.com/5nhvrcJWME November 9, 2023

The Mario Movie has already been released on Netflix in other locations like Australia and South Korea, so it's worth checking your local app as it might already be available. And if you have no luck there, you could always rent the film digitally or check it out on another streaming platform.

Earlier this year, the Mario Movie surpassed the $1 billion mark in cinemas, and just this week, Nintendo revealed its positive impact on Mario's game sales - revealing a year-on-year boost. At this rate, it also looks like it will be followed by a "live-action" Zelda movie, also revealed earlier this week.