I might boot up Sonic Origins this weekend and check out the new content included in the 'Plus' expansion. I've never really been fond of the Game Gear titles, but it couldn't hurt to brush up on a bit of history.

Elsewhere, I haven't bought Final Fantasy XVI yet, but my finger is hovering above that purchase button on the PSN store, so it's probably likely I'll wind up getting it over the weekend.

My Switch probably won’t be getting a lot of action this weekend, sadly. Besides something I can’t talk about, I’ll likely just be dabbling in some Theatrhythm or dipping into Super Mario World on NSO to quell the excitement over Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

But let’s be honest, here. Final Fantasy XVI is out and I’m going to be dedicating my life to it for a few weeks. A brand new numbered Final Fantasy game only comes out every so often, and from what I’ve played so far, it’s incredible.

This week’s Direct was great, it really was, but what was the one thing that it was sorely lacking? Professor Layton. I was holding out hope for a New World of Steam update that never came and so my ensuing days have been dedicated to drowning my sorrows in the original six games while I wait for my Stovepipe-wearing boy to pop up again. I’m about halfway through Miracle Mask at the moment and despite the clunky controls, nasty 3D visuals, and the fact that I have already played it through a handful of times, I am still loving it.

If I do manage to put the 3DS down for a moment this weekend, however, I might dive into some more Pikmin 3 Deluxe. I only picked it up on a whim to reacquaint myself with the world before the next one’s big release next month, but I am really loving it this time around. Perhaps I’ll pick up Pikmin 1 + 2 on the eShop this weekend too so that I am fully prepared for Nintendo’s next big offering…

The great emptiness left by Tears of the Kingdom remains with me finding solace this weekend on my Nintendo 64 library deep dive and booting up the Dreamcast to play some Rez, Border Down and Fire Pro Wrestling D. I’m a bit worried that we are a mere week away from AEW Fight Forever release and I have seen zero Switch footage so far. I choose to remain optimistic. Some Arcade Archives Splatterhouse is also in order in memory of producer Kazumi Mizuno.

Game of the Week is Circuit Superstars. It took almost two years for this excellent racer to find its way to the Switch but it was worth the wait. It mixes arcade fun and simulator to create something quite special. Now how to unlock the F1 cars...

I'm playing Zelda! Since the Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life review took so much time (it's a slow game!) and I'm also working on *something else* I have fallen really far behind on Tears of the Kingdom.

I'll also be playing the new season of Fortnite some more. It has dinosaurs! And pigs that you can ride into battle! Also, I'm really good at headshots! And I've spent an embarrassing amount of money (I mean, not THAT embarrassing, I'm still a sensible person) on skins that look like cute lil guys, so I'm committed now! Yeah!!!!